Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists that his side have not given up on the Premier League title this season, despite trailing Chelsea by 14 points.
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has insisted that his side will not give up on the idea of winning the Premier League title this season.

The Red Devils are currently on a 15-match unbeaten run in the league, but remain sixth in the table and a full 14 points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

United have, however, closed the gap on the Champions League places to just two points, and Ibrahimovic acknowledges that the top four may be a more realistic target for his side this season.

"For me, the main objective is to help my team win and do their best and, afterwards, we see what happens," he told reporters.

"We are working hard and we really want to reach the top four and the Champions League. To be champions, it will be hard but this is our aim and we don't give up. I think we are back in the hunt. It was a big gap a couple of months ago but it is smaller now.

"We have been our own enemy. If we had won our games and got the points we should have got, the situation would have been totally different. But, okay, now we look at other teams and hope they lose points."

Ibrahimovic's goal during Sunday's 3-0 win over Leicester City saw him reach 20 for the season across all competitions.

