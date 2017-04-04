Apr 4, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-1
Everton
Ibrahimovic (94' pen.)
Young (57')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Jagielka (22')
Gueye (45'), Barry (54'), Davies (88'), Robles (93')
Williams (93')

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'Manchester United must match my ambition'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a point to make during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic warns the club that he does not have time to waste following their 1-1 draw with Everton at Old Trafford.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 13:29 UK

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has insisted that he is not at the club to waste time following their 1-1 draw with Everton at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old returned from a three-match suspension to rescue his side with a stoppage-time penalty, although the result means that United have now drawn nine times in front of their own fans this season and sit four points adrift of the Champions League places.

The future of Ibrahimovic remains uncertain beyond the end of the current campaign, and the Swede has warned that he does not have the time to wait for a club to rebuild before winning trophies.

"I'm 35. A lot of things have to be settled. It's not like I'm 20 and I have another five or 10 years. Probably I have one, two, three years so everything depends on what you want and what the club wants, what the vision of the club is because I said from day one I didn't come here to waste time, I came here to win. If you want to win bigger then you have to create bigger," he told reporters.

"Listen, if I had something to say I would already have said it. We are talking. Whether we were far from each other or close to each other, there is no news. There are still talks and let's see what will happen. I am open. Nothing is done yet. I came here without the Champions League. I came here with the team as it was. It was not a team that was favourite to win. I still came. I came to help. I came to do what I am able to do. To make it better. To bring the team to higher views so let's see what happens.

"We are doing everything to create chances and to take our chances. The table of the competition is not lying. The team is what it is and we have done I think a great season and we have won two out of five trophies and have two more to play for. If we got those points we would be higher but I think we have done great we have done good for the team that is and then the table is not lying. If we would be higher the team would be better, yes, but it is what it is.

"We have to be realistic. We have been working hard. There are still two months to go. A lot of things can happen. Of course we want to get the win. The nice thing is that we have not been losing for a lot of games, so it is what it is and if we would have been a team for number one spot, we would be number one today."

Ibrahimovic has now scored 27 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions this season.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Watford30107133648-1237
10Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
11Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
12Burnley31105163244-1235
13Southampton2897123336-334
14Bournemouth3097144254-1234
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
 