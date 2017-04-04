Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic warns the club that he does not have time to waste following their 1-1 draw with Everton at Old Trafford.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has insisted that he is not at the club to waste time following their 1-1 draw with Everton at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old returned from a three-match suspension to rescue his side with a stoppage-time penalty, although the result means that United have now drawn nine times in front of their own fans this season and sit four points adrift of the Champions League places.

The future of Ibrahimovic remains uncertain beyond the end of the current campaign, and the Swede has warned that he does not have the time to wait for a club to rebuild before winning trophies.

"I'm 35. A lot of things have to be settled. It's not like I'm 20 and I have another five or 10 years. Probably I have one, two, three years so everything depends on what you want and what the club wants, what the vision of the club is because I said from day one I didn't come here to waste time, I came here to win. If you want to win bigger then you have to create bigger," he told reporters.

"Listen, if I had something to say I would already have said it. We are talking. Whether we were far from each other or close to each other, there is no news. There are still talks and let's see what will happen. I am open. Nothing is done yet. I came here without the Champions League. I came here with the team as it was. It was not a team that was favourite to win. I still came. I came to help. I came to do what I am able to do. To make it better. To bring the team to higher views so let's see what happens.

"We are doing everything to create chances and to take our chances. The table of the competition is not lying. The team is what it is and we have done I think a great season and we have won two out of five trophies and have two more to play for. If we got those points we would be higher but I think we have done great we have done good for the team that is and then the table is not lying. If we would be higher the team would be better, yes, but it is what it is.

"We have to be realistic. We have been working hard. There are still two months to go. A lot of things can happen. Of course we want to get the win. The nice thing is that we have not been losing for a lot of games, so it is what it is and if we would have been a team for number one spot, we would be number one today."

Ibrahimovic has now scored 27 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions this season.