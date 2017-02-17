General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic likens himself to Indiana Jones

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic likens himself to Indiana Jones due to his penchant for picking up trophies wherever he goes.
Friday, February 17, 2017 at 15:01 UK

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to Indiana Jones due to his penchant for winning silverware.

The 35-year-old arrived at Old Trafford having won the league title in 13 of his past 15 seasons at various clubs, and he remains on course to add to his trophy haul this term.

While the Premier League looks like being out of reach, United are still in the EFL Cup final, the FA Cup fifth round and on the brink of qualifying for the Europa League last 16 - the latter of which is courtesy of Ibrahimovic's hat-trick in their first-leg win over Saint-Etienne on Thursday night.

"Every trophy for me is incredible, everywhere I came I won so if I can win something here I will be super happy. People that know me know that I play in many clubs and I try to do my best. Wherever I went I won, so I am like Indiana Jones. It feels good. I got a lot of help from my teammates," he told reporters.

"We played an open game [against Saint-Etienne] and it was important to get a good result so we can take it into the second leg. We won 3-0 and I got to score the three goals so I am happy for that. We have still many games to play so hopefully I can continue like I am doing. I've scored a couple of goals against them, I don't focus on specific opponents, I just try to do my job, try to do what I am good at.

"[It is] a good result because I know how difficult it is to play over there. They have a fantastic crowd, fantastic support, and the stadium is very nice, so the guys will see it when we go there. It was important today to get a good result. It is a good team. They always make it difficult for every team they play against and when I was at PSG the same thing. They did good. I think a couple of players are new, a couple of players left, but it is a good team."

Ibrahimovic has now scored 23 goals in 35 matches across all competitions for United this season.

UEFA logo photographed on May 24, 2013
Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring against Saint-Etienne in the Europa League on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 3-0 Saint-Etienne - as it happened
 UEFA logo photographed on May 24, 2013
UEFA open disciplinary proceedings against Saint-Etienne
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic likens himself to Indiana Jones
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version