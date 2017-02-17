Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic likens himself to Indiana Jones due to his penchant for picking up trophies wherever he goes.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to Indiana Jones due to his penchant for winning silverware.

The 35-year-old arrived at Old Trafford having won the league title in 13 of his past 15 seasons at various clubs, and he remains on course to add to his trophy haul this term.

While the Premier League looks like being out of reach, United are still in the EFL Cup final, the FA Cup fifth round and on the brink of qualifying for the Europa League last 16 - the latter of which is courtesy of Ibrahimovic's hat-trick in their first-leg win over Saint-Etienne on Thursday night.

"Every trophy for me is incredible, everywhere I came I won so if I can win something here I will be super happy. People that know me know that I play in many clubs and I try to do my best. Wherever I went I won, so I am like Indiana Jones. It feels good. I got a lot of help from my teammates," he told reporters.

"We played an open game [against Saint-Etienne] and it was important to get a good result so we can take it into the second leg. We won 3-0 and I got to score the three goals so I am happy for that. We have still many games to play so hopefully I can continue like I am doing. I've scored a couple of goals against them, I don't focus on specific opponents, I just try to do my job, try to do what I am good at.

"[It is] a good result because I know how difficult it is to play over there. They have a fantastic crowd, fantastic support, and the stadium is very nice, so the guys will see it when we go there. It was important today to get a good result. It is a good team. They always make it difficult for every team they play against and when I was at PSG the same thing. They did good. I think a couple of players are new, a couple of players left, but it is a good team."

Ibrahimovic has now scored 23 goals in 35 matches across all competitions for United this season.