Zlatan Ibrahimovic agreed a 50% drop in wages to sign a new 12-month contract with Manchester United, according to a report.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic reportedly agreed a 50% drop in wages to sign a new 12-month contract with Manchester United.

The 35-year-old is believed to have collected in the region of £370,000 a week at Old Trafford after signing a one-year contract in the summer of 2016, which officially expired at the end of June.

Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals in 46 appearances for the Red Devils during the 2016-17 campaign, but he missed the final stages of the season after picking up a serious knee injury.

The 20-time English champions initially opted against renewing the striker's contract for a further 12 months, although the Swede stayed at the club to continue his rehabilitation, and it was revealed on Thursday afternoon that he had signed a new one-year deal.

According to The Sun, Ibrahimovic's basic salary is now £180,000 a week, although that figure will be boosted by various add-ons, including appearances and goals.

Neither Ibrahimovic nor Man United have set a date for the striker's return, although the month of October has been suggested.