Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'agreed 50% pay cut to sign new deal'

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring during his side's EFL Cup final victory over Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic agreed a 50% drop in wages to sign a new 12-month contract with Manchester United, according to a report.
Thursday, August 24, 2017

Zlatan Ibrahimovic reportedly agreed a 50% drop in wages to sign a new 12-month contract with Manchester United.

The 35-year-old is believed to have collected in the region of £370,000 a week at Old Trafford after signing a one-year contract in the summer of 2016, which officially expired at the end of June.

Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals in 46 appearances for the Red Devils during the 2016-17 campaign, but he missed the final stages of the season after picking up a serious knee injury.

The 20-time English champions initially opted against renewing the striker's contract for a further 12 months, although the Swede stayed at the club to continue his rehabilitation, and it was revealed on Thursday afternoon that he had signed a new one-year deal.

According to The Sun, Ibrahimovic's basic salary is now £180,000 a week, although that figure will be boosted by various add-ons, including appearances and goals.

Neither Ibrahimovic nor Man United have set a date for the striker's return, although the month of October has been suggested.

Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Manchester United and West Ham United on August 13, 2017
