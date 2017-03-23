General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Ander Herrera hails "genius" teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic

A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
© SilverHub
Ander Herrera believes that "genius" Zlatan Ibrahimovic fully justifies his hype because of the regularity in which he finds the back of the net for Manchester United.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 11:54 UK

Ander Herrera has claimed that Manchester United teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic "does not care" about his public persona because he justifies his hype on the field.

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker is still finding the net on a consistent basis despite his ageing years, scoring 26 goals in all competitions during his first campaign on English shores.

Herrera knows Ibrahimovic better than most, having linked up with him for the past seven months, and he admits that the 35-year-old has a knack of making his presence felt both on and off the pitch.

"[Ibrahimovic] is a genius, he's very intense because he wants to win everything, even football-tennis," he told MARCA."He assumes this role of doing or saying what he likes in front of the media because he does not care; he can say that he'll score 30 goals or is the best because he can afford to."

Ibrahimovic has been linked with a summer exit from Old Trafford, but agent Mino Raiola recently made clear that Napoli - the favourite's to sign him at one point - are not on his radar.

A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Read Next:
Ibrahimovic agent rules out Napoli move
>
View our homepages for Ander Herrera, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mino Raiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Manchester United 'table £95m Kylian Mbappe bid'
 A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Manchester United youngster in demand on international stage?
 A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Ander Herrera hails "genius" teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Simeone: 'Griezmann could leave Atleti'Fellaini 'installs barber shop in mansion'Man Utd 'monitoring Jordi Alba situation'Ferguson: 'Schweinsteiger has plenty left'Ferguson: 'Man Utd have great chance to win EL'
Zlatan: 'Guardiola feud motivates me'Herrera hints David de Gea could leavePhil Jones facing four-week layoff?Report: Rooney likely to join EvertonMan Utd to face Man City in pre-season
> Manchester United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 