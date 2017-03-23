Ander Herrera believes that "genius" Zlatan Ibrahimovic fully justifies his hype because of the regularity in which he finds the back of the net for Manchester United.

Ander Herrera has claimed that Manchester United teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic "does not care" about his public persona because he justifies his hype on the field.

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker is still finding the net on a consistent basis despite his ageing years, scoring 26 goals in all competitions during his first campaign on English shores.

Herrera knows Ibrahimovic better than most, having linked up with him for the past seven months, and he admits that the 35-year-old has a knack of making his presence felt both on and off the pitch.

"[Ibrahimovic] is a genius, he's very intense because he wants to win everything, even football-tennis," he told MARCA."He assumes this role of doing or saying what he likes in front of the media because he does not care; he can say that he'll score 30 goals or is the best because he can afford to."

Ibrahimovic has been linked with a summer exit from Old Trafford, but agent Mino Raiola recently made clear that Napoli - the favourite's to sign him at one point - are not on his radar.