Former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry has backed Manchester United's decision to hand Zlatan Ibrahimovic a new contract.

The 35-year-old scored 28 goals in 46 appearances for the Red Devils during the 2016-17 campaign, but he missed the final stages of the season after picking up a serious knee injury.

The 20-time English champions initially opted against renewing the striker's contract for a further 12 months, although the Swede stayed at the club to continue his rehabilitation.

It was announced on Thursday afternoon that Ibrahimovic had signed a new one-year contract with Man United after proving his fitness, and Henry has said that he is "not surprised" at the agreement.

"They kept Zlatan, but I think Zlatan takes it as a challenge that he has with himself. I think he wants to do more, and he still didn't win the league," Henry told Sky Sports News. "I know that he wants to win the Premier League, to make England another country that he conquered.

"I'm not surprised, because if I was there [at Man Utd] I would want to keep a guy like Zlatan in and around the dressing room. Having him around (Romelu) Lukaku, having him around Marcus Rashford [is beneficial]. Rashford was talking about it last year, he knows how to get that dressing room together.

"I'm not surprised in a way because we are talking about Zlatan Ibrahimovic, one of the best that has done it in the game, for me."

Neither Ibrahimovic nor Man United have set a date for the striker to return.