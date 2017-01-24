General view of Old Trafford

Rio Ferdinand: 'Wayne Rooney is among Manchester United's greatest'

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand claims that Wayne Rooney deserves to be considered alongside George Best and Bobby Charlton as the club's greatest players.
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Wayne Rooney is among the greatest players to have ever played for the club.

Rooney wrote his name into United's history books by overtaking Sir Bobby Charlton as their all-time leading goalscorer on Saturday, registering his 250th goal for the club.

The United and England captain has seen his form questioned on numerous occasions in recent seasons, but Ferdinand defended the 31-year-old and believes that he deserves to be considered alongside the likes of Charlton and George Best.

"It'd be difficult to pick, out of George Best. For the impact he had on football, not just Manchester United. Sir Bobby Charlton, again probably one of the best ambassadors for the sport. Wayne Rooney's in that argument," he is quoted as saying by Squawka.

"I see people questioning him all that time and I think, if you score 250 goals in a Sunday League team, you're a legend. Doing it for Manchester United is another level.

"He offers more than just goals. He has so much more to his game in terms of passing, assists, work rate and making sure the team comes before anything else."

Rooney reached his 250 goals in 546 games, while it took Charlton 758 matches to score his 249 goals.

