Marouane Fellaini will miss Man United's next three league games following the red card picked up against Manchester City, escaping further punishment for his reaction.

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has been given a written warning by the Football Association on top of a regulation three-game ban for the red card received against Manchester City.

The Belgium international was dismissed late on in Thursday evening's goalless draw for headbutting opposition striker Sergio Aguero, just moments after picking up a yellow card for a separate incident.

Fellaini initially refused to leave the field and exchanged words with the touchline official when eventually making way, leaving him open to an extended suspension.

The FA has previously punished Emmanuel Adebayor for similar conduct when he reacted aggressively to seeing red for Arsenal against Chelsea, but Fellaini has escaped with a three-match ban.

Former Everton midfielder Fellaini has now been sent off three times in his United career, with the most recent of those prior to Thursday coming in March 2015 against Hull City.