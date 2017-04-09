Apr 9, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Attendance: 43,779
Sunderland
0-3
Man UtdManchester United

Ndong (85')
Larsson (43')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Ibrahimovic (30'), Mkhitaryan (46'), Rashford (89')
Shaw (15'), Lingard (64'), Fellaini (79'), Martial (82'), Darmian (92')

Matteo Darmian: 'I will give my all when selected by Manchester United'

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian in action during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian says that he is ready to give his all when called upon by boss Jose Mourinho as he was against Sunderland on Sunday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 10, 2017 at 14:06 UK

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has pledged to give his all when called upon again by boss Jose Mourinho.

The 27-year-old made his first Premier League start since January and helped steer United to a 3-0 victory over Sunderland on Sunday.

With injuries limiting Mourinho's options, the Red Devils manager handed the Italian his 19th appearance of the season in all competitions, with the club chasing a top-four spot and hoping to win the Europa League.

Darmian told Sky Sports News: "I think I always work hard to be ready for when the manager gives me an opportunity. I think I took it but I have to be focused and I have to work for it. And that's it.

"When the manager gives me another opportunity, I have to be ready to help the team. The most important thing was the victory though."

Mourinho's side are back in action on Thursday, when they face Anderlecht away in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Sunderland 0-3 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Phil Thompson: 'Jose Mourinho at risk of losing dressing room'
 Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with Ludogorets Razgrad at the Emirates Stadium on October 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho ready to pounce for unsettled midfielder Mesut Ozil?
