Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian says that he is ready to give his all when called upon by boss Jose Mourinho as he was against Sunderland on Sunday.

The 27-year-old made his first Premier League start since January and helped steer United to a 3-0 victory over Sunderland on Sunday.

With injuries limiting Mourinho's options, the Red Devils manager handed the Italian his 19th appearance of the season in all competitions, with the club chasing a top-four spot and hoping to win the Europa League.

Darmian told Sky Sports News: "I think I always work hard to be ready for when the manager gives me an opportunity. I think I took it but I have to be focused and I have to work for it. And that's it.

"When the manager gives me another opportunity, I have to be ready to help the team. The most important thing was the victory though."

Mourinho's side are back in action on Thursday, when they face Anderlecht away in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.