Antonio Conte has refused to be drawn into mind games with Jose Mourinho after the Manchester United manager suggested that Chelsea are overly defensive.

Mourinho, who won three Premier League titles at Stamford Bridge across two separate spells, delivered a back-handed compliment to his former side by declaring that they will not be caught at the summit.

The Blues find themselves 10 points clear at the top of the division after the weekend's action, which Mourinho puts down to their 'superior counter-attacking football'.

Speaking after Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Burnley on Sunday, Conte admitted to being unhappy with the Portuguese's 'jokey' comments.

"I don't like to reply to the other coaches," he told reporters. "I don't like this joking. He's playing. I have the experience to understand this."

Manchester City can close the gap on Chelsea to eight points this evening should they pick up victory over Bournemouth.