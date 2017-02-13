Antonio Conte: I don't like Jose Mourinho's "joking"

Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte insists that he is too experienced to be drawn into a war of words with Jose Mourinho, who accused his former side of being overly defensive.
Monday, February 13, 2017

Antonio Conte has refused to be drawn into mind games with Jose Mourinho after the Manchester United manager suggested that Chelsea are overly defensive.

Mourinho, who won three Premier League titles at Stamford Bridge across two separate spells, delivered a back-handed compliment to his former side by declaring that they will not be caught at the summit.

The Blues find themselves 10 points clear at the top of the division after the weekend's action, which Mourinho puts down to their 'superior counter-attacking football'.

Speaking after Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Burnley on Sunday, Conte admitted to being unhappy with the Portuguese's 'jokey' comments.

"I don't like to reply to the other coaches," he told reporters. "I don't like this joking. He's playing. I have the experience to understand this."

Manchester City can close the gap on Chelsea to eight points this evening should they pick up victory over Bournemouth.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Ibrahimovic: 'Man United can win three trophies'
