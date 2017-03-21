Chelsea 'agree personal terms with Tiemoue Bakayoko'

Chelsea reportedly agree personal terms with £50m-rated Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, who has also been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal.
Chelsea have reportedly agreed personal terms with AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko over a possible summer move to Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old has established himself as one of the brightest young prospects in European football this season, making 41 appearances across all competitions to help Monaco to the top of Ligue 1 and the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Scouts from Manchester United, Arsenal and Juventus are understood to have watched Bakayoko in action during their recent Champions League victory over Manchester City, in which he scored the decisive goal to send his side through to the last eight.

However, respected Spanish journalist Guillem Balague now claims that Chelsea have emerged as front-runners for his signature after agreeing personal terms.

The Premier League leaders are yet to come to an agreement with Monaco regarding a price for the midfielder, though, with the Ligue 1 outfit understood to be holding out for a bid of at least £50m.

Bakayoko's form was recognised with his maiden call-up to the France squad for the matches against Luxembourg and Spain, replacing the injured Paul Pogba.

