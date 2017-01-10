Zlatan Ibrahimovic is left out of the Manchester United squad for their EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Hull City.

The Swede has been in fine form for United of late, scoring 12 goals in his last 12 appearances for the club, but he was rested for Saturday's FA Cup victory over Reading and once again sits out for the visit of the Tigers this evening due to illness.

A host of other big names do return to the side, though, as Jose Mourinho makes seven changes to his starting XI from the weekend.

David de Gea, Antonio Valencia, Phil Jones, Matteo Darmian, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all come into the team as United look to put one foot in the first final of the year.

Marcus Rashford and Wayne Rooney are amongst those to retain their places, the latter of whom is looking to move into the outright lead in United's all-time goalscorers list having equalled Sir Bobby Charlton's record of 249 against Reading.

Hull, meanwhile, make just two changes for Marco Silva's second game in charge as Harry Maguire and 17-year-old Josh Tymon come in for Jake Livermore and Michael Dawson.

Huddlestone is expected to drop back into central defence as a result, while Adama Diomande once again leads the line.

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Darmian; Herrera, Pogba, Mata, Rooney, Mkhitaryan; Rashford

Subs: Romero, Blind, Fosu-Mensah, Carrick, Fellaini, Lingard, Martial

Hull City: Jakupovic; Mayler, Maguire, Huddlestone, Robertson; Clucas, Mason, Henriksen, Tymon, Snodgrass; Diomande

Subs: Marshall, Clackstone, Weir, Maloney, Bowen, Hernandez

