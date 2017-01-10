Jan 10, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-0
Hull City
Mata (56')
LIVE

Maguire (40')

Team News: Zlatan Ibrahimovic misses out for Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is left out of the Manchester United squad for their EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Hull City.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 20:42 UK

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been left out of the Manchester United squad for their EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Hull City this evening.

The Swede has been in fine form for United of late, scoring 12 goals in his last 12 appearances for the club, but he was rested for Saturday's FA Cup victory over Reading and once again sits out for the visit of the Tigers this evening due to illness.

A host of other big names do return to the side, though, as Jose Mourinho makes seven changes to his starting XI from the weekend.

David de Gea, Antonio Valencia, Phil Jones, Matteo Darmian, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all come into the team as United look to put one foot in the first final of the year.

Marcus Rashford and Wayne Rooney are amongst those to retain their places, the latter of whom is looking to move into the outright lead in United's all-time goalscorers list having equalled Sir Bobby Charlton's record of 249 against Reading.

Hull, meanwhile, make just two changes for Marco Silva's second game in charge as Harry Maguire and 17-year-old Josh Tymon come in for Jake Livermore and Michael Dawson.

Huddlestone is expected to drop back into central defence as a result, while Adama Diomande once again leads the line.

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Darmian; Herrera, Pogba, Mata, Rooney, Mkhitaryan; Rashford
Subs: Romero, Blind, Fosu-Mensah, Carrick, Fellaini, Lingard, Martial

Hull City: Jakupovic; Mayler, Maguire, Huddlestone, Robertson; Clucas, Mason, Henriksen, Tymon, Snodgrass; Diomande
Subs: Marshall, Clackstone, Weir, Maloney, Bowen, Hernandez

Catch every moment of the action at Old Trafford courtesy of Sports Mole's live text coverage of the game.

Jose Mourinho points during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho to recall big names for EFL Cup semi
>
View our homepages for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jose Mourinho, David de Gea, Antonio Valencia, Phil Jones, Matteo Darmian, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marcus Rashford, Wayne Rooney, Bobby Charlton, Marco Silva, Harry Maguire, Josh Tymon, Jake Livermore, Michael Dawson, Adama Diomande, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho points during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-0 Hull City
 Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Everton agree £22m with Manchester United for Morgan Schneiderlin
 Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Team News: Zlatan Ibrahimovic misses out for Manchester United
Premier League games to be postponed?Man Utd recall Cameron Borthwick-JacksonBaggies seeking Schneiderlin clarity?United, City to battle for Spurs duo?Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth round
RB Leipzig head race to sign French defender?Marco Silva: 'Hull must stay in the game'Evra "considering future" at JuventusReport: AC Milan in talks with DepayManchester City join race for Bakayoko?
> Manchester United Homepage
More Hull City News
Jose Mourinho points during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-0 Hull City
 Everton's Oumar Niasse introduces himself to the crowd on the pitch before the match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
Everton 'agree to send Oumar Niasse on loan to Hull City'
 Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Team News: Zlatan Ibrahimovic misses out for Manchester United
Hull lose Markus Henriksen to injuryPremier League games to be postponed?Hull to make loan move for Niasse?Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundPalace lead chase to sign Arsenal defender?
Silva unwilling to offload Robert SnodgrassMarco Silva: 'Hull must stay in the game'Mourinho to recall big names for EFL Cup semiPalace linked with Hull winger SnodgrassMarco Silva: 'Important that fans back team'
> Hull City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand