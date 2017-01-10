Tonight will be the 31st meeting between these two teams in all competitions. Man United have won 20 of the previous 30, suffering just five defeats in the process.

Hull, meanwhile, are without a win in the Premier League since the start of November, but they did record a 2-0 victory over Swansea City in the third round of the FA Cup at the weekend.

Man United are currently on a run of eight straight wins in all competitions and will be looking to secure an advantage tonight ahead of the second leg later this month.

60 min Pogba scoops one high of the Hull target once again.

59 min MAN UNITED SUB! Martial replaces Rooney for the home side.

59 min Martial is about to enter proceedings for the home side, which is not the news that Hull wanted. It might well be for Rooney, who has only really had one chance for the record strike tonight.

57 min Finally Man United take the lead in the 56th minute as Mkhitaryan heads a Valencia cross towards the far post and Mata is on hand to tap home from close range. Hull are behind at Old Trafford.

56 min GOAL! Man United 1-0 Hull (Mata)

55 min Valencia finds Pogba on the edge of the Hull box and the midfielder swings his boot at the ball, but Meyler again makes a smart block as another chance comes and goes for the dominant hosts.

53 min You have to feel that the first goal is coming as Man United continue to put the pressure on this Hull outfit, who are dropping deeper and deeper. Martial has again been sent to warm-up and I suspect that we could see the Frenchman sooner rather than later if the first goal does not come.

51 min CHANCE! Rooney! So close! Pogba releases his captain with a quite stunning pass and the striker fires the ball towards the bottom corner, but he just misses the far post!

51 min Clucas delivers a dangerous cross into the Hull box following smart work from Snodgrass, but the cross is just too strong and Man United resume the play at Old Trafford from the dead-ball line.

49 min Hull are still very, very deep and you have to think that Man United will continue to create chances in the second period. The home side's finishing tonight, however, has been disappointing!

47 min CHANCE! Pogba finds Mkhitaryan with a sensational pass and the Armenian is through, but his final touch is just too heavy and the Hull goalkeeper comes out to make the save.

47 min ... no changes from either side at the interval, which is not too much of a surprise. However, I suspect that both managers will already have alterations in mind as the second period develops here.

46 min RESTART! Hull resume the action at Old Trafford...

9pm BENCH WATCH! Lingard, Martial and Fellaini are among the options on the Man United bench tonight and it would not be a surprise to see at least one of those in the second period. Hull, meanwhile, have already been forced into a change tonight - Hernandez taking the place of Henriksen, who picked up a shoulder problem. Maloney and Weir remain in reserve for the away side tonight.

8.55pm STATISTICS! Man United have dominated the possession with 71%, while they have had 13 attempts, but just three of those were on target. Hull, meanwhile, hit the target with three of their four attempts in that first period. Just the one yellow card - Hull's Maguire in the 39th minute.

8.50pm So there we have it. The referee brings the first period of this League Cup semi-final to a close with the two teams level at 0-0. Man United have dominated the possession and indeed had the better chances, but Hull have also had a number of positive moments. So far, so good for the Tigers here.

45 min+5 HALF-TIME: Man United 0-0 Hull

45 min+4 It has been a really frustrating first period for Man United, but Hull must be credited for their defensive work. Still a lot of football to be played tonight, however. Mourinho is already down the tunnel.

45 min+2 We are into the second of four additional minutes at the end of the first period.

45 min+1 CHANCE! Mkhitaryan drives forward and releases a wonderful pass into Rashford, but the Englishman cannot get a clean shot away and Rooney might have put him off!

44 min Pogba has another strike from distance, but it is a pretty comfortable save for the Hull goalkeeper, who can be very pleased with his work in the first period. Still goalless at Old Trafford tonight.

42 min SAVE! De Gea has to be alert to keep out a low strike from Hernandez.

42 min Pogba looks to have a free header inside the Hull box after a super cross from Valencia, but the midfielder decides to leave the ball for Mkhitaryan and the Armenian does not read it!

40 min BOOKING! Maguire (Hull) is booked for a poor challenge on Mkhitaryan.

40 min Little over five minutes of the first period remaining at Old Trafford and we are still goalless. Man United have dominated the possession and certainly had the better chances, but Hull hit a post through Diomande and have had some really decent moments. Silva will be delighted with his side.

37 min Snodgrass cuts inside before releasing one towards the Man United goal, but it is comfortable for De Gea during a pretty low-key period of this match. It has not been a great half of football here.

35 min ... Snodgrass fires his set piece straight into the Man United wall.

35 min Hull have a free kick in a dangerous area as Mkhitaryan brings Diomande to the deck...

33 min Another shooting opportunity for Man United and Herrera cannot resist, but the Spaniard's effort was always too high. Just a few signs of frustration from the home supporters in the last few moments.

31 min POST! Wonderful chance for the away side to take the lead as Diomande finds himself free following a free kick inside the Man United box, but the number 20's header hits the post!

30 min CLOSE! Rashford is not too far away as the centre-forward collects a cute pass from Pogba before firing one just over the away side's crossbar. Man United really should be ahead here.

28 min SAVE! Jakupovic tips a long-range Pogba effort over the crossbar!

27 min Anywhere will do for the away side at the moment, but the ball just keeps coming back as Man United continue to create dangerous situations. Valencia decides to release one after watching the ball bounce inside the Hull box, but his effort is high and wide. Hull need a period of possession.

25 min Hull have the chance to threaten from a set piece in an advanced position, but Snodgrass puts too much weight on the ball and Man United resume play from the dead-ball line. Still goalless here.

24 min Another half-chance for the home side as Mkhitaryan works some space just outside the Hull box, but the Armenian misses the target once again. He could have had two already tonight.

23 min Again it is super feet from Mata in a tight position, but the Spaniard's effort is blocked as Hull survive another dangerous moment. Man United are utterly dominant at the moment.

21 min Mkhitaryan has a pop from outside the Hull box and it actually causes a problem for Huddlestone following a deflection off Rooney. Huddlestone takes no chances, however, and clears his lines. Mkhitaryan then gets it wrong with a deep cross and Hull can restart with a goal-kick here.

19 min HULL SUB! Hernandez has replaced Henriksen for the away side.

19 min CHANCE! Super chance for the home side as Mata shows wonderful feet to dance past the challenge of Mason before finding Mkhitaryan, but the Armenian fires wide!

18 min Maguire blocks a strike from Rooney as Hull are forced to play on with 10 men for the moment.

17 min Henriksen leaves the field on his feet, which is good news, but there looks to be some damage to his shoulder and Hull are going to have to make an early change here, which is far from ideal.

16 min It does not look good for Henriksen, who took a blow from the muscular Pogba.

16 min Hull have a problem here as Henriksen stays down following a collision with Pogba.

15 min Rashford had a lot of space during Man United's FA Cup clash with Reading at the weekend, but Hull are sitting very deep and it is a tactic that is working at the moment. This contest is just 15 minutes old, however, and the home side are having a lot of the ball in dangerous positions here.

13 min Just a few signs of frustration from Man United in the last couple of minutes as Hull continue to sit deep and squeeze out another period of pressure. Hull had to get through the opening 10, 15 minutes of this match without conceding and it has been a decent start for the Tigers tonight.

10 min Maguire bullies his way through a host of challenges before having a pop, but De Gea collects.

9 min Diomande will be asked to use his sizeable frame to allow Hull some forward possession in this match and the visitors have had some very positive moments in the opening nine minutes here. No chances to report for the Tigers, but they have been able to find some dangerous positions.

7 min CHANCE! Another chance for the home side as Darmian delivers a low cross into Rashford, whose effort goes across goal and almost falls for Rooney, but Robertson manages to block!

5 min Hull are very deep at the moment, which is not too much of a surprise considering the pace that Man United possess in the final third of the field. The visitors are breaking forward when they have the chance, however, and De Gea has to jump high to collect a deep cross from Sam Clucas.

2 min SAVE! Man United come close to taking the lead in the second minute as Darmian finds Mata on the edge of the Hull box, but the Spaniard's effort brings a super save from Jakupovic!

2 min Decent spell for Hull in the last 60 seconds though as they enjoy good possession.

1 min ... as expected, Man United have taken control of the possession in the early moments of this match. Huddlestone is indeed at centre-back for Hull and you sense that it could be a very difficult night for the midfielder. Mourinho will be expecting a strong performance from his side tonight.

0 min KICKOFF! Man United kick things off on home soil...

7.58pm Here we go then - both sets of players join us on the pitch for the first period of action. Nothing will be decided tonight, but Hull cannot afford to take a hiding tonight if they are to stand a chance in the return later this week. It must be said that there is a wonderful atmosphere inside the stadium.

7.52pm Goals have been a real problem for Hull this season – finding the back of the net on just 17 occasions in their 20 Premier League matches. Snodgrass has chipped in with seven league goals, but Dieumerci Mbokani is yet to register and Abel Hernandez has only just returned from a long lay-off. Progressing to the final of the League Cup would be a great achievement, but their main focus is the league.

7.48pm Hull, who have reached the semi-finals of the League Cup for the first time in their history, overcame Exeter City in the second round of this season's competition, before beating Stoke and Bristol City to make the quarter-finals. The Tigers then booked their spot in the semis after beating Championship side Newcastle United on penalties following a 1-1 draw at the KCOM Stadium.

7.45pm Indeed, Hull have only won three of their 20 Premier League matches this season, with a total of 13 points leaving them rooted to the bottom. They are actually only three points from 17th-place Crystal Palace, however, and have a massive home game against Bournemouth at the weekend. To be brutally honest, Silva could have done without this League Cup semi-final at this stage of the campaign.

As for Hull, the Tigers are now under the management of Portuguese Marco Silva, who replaced Mike Phelan as head coach on January 5. The 39-year-old made the perfect start to life at the club with a 2-0 win over Swansea in the third round of the FA Cup at the weekend, but his team are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table after 20 matches of the 2016-17 campaign.

7.38pm The Red Devils have won the League Cup on four occasions, but have not actually lifted this particular trophy since 2010, when they beat Aston Villa in the final. Mourinho's side have overcome Northampton Town, Man City and West Ham to reach the semi-finals this time around and if they progress, will face either Southampton or Liverpool in the final, who meet in their first leg tomorrow night.

7.35pm In terms of what is ahead for Man United, they have the small matter of a home game against Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend, before visiting Stoke City in the league on January 21. The month then ends with the second leg of this League Cup semi-final against Hull. Next month, meanwhile, will see the return of the Europa League, where French side Saint-Etienne are waiting.

7.32pm Rashford (2) Anthony Martial and Rooney were all on the scoresheet against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday and the strength of Man United's squad was shown by the fact that the likes of Ibrahimovic, Pogba and Mkhitaryan were left out. Most of the big guns - Ibrahimovic aside - are back tonight and you sense that this could be a very difficult first leg for a struggling Hull outfit. © SilverHub

7.28pm That run of form has seen Mourinho's side qualify for the last-32 stage of the Europa League and the fourth round of the FA Cup, in addition to closing the gap on the top four in the Premier League. They are still sixth in the table, but now just three points behind fourth-place Manchester City and actually just 10 points behind the leaders Chelsea, who lost at Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

7.25pm Since drawing 1-1 at Everton in the Premier League on December 4, Man United have beaten Zorya Luhansk in the Europa League, Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion, Sunderland, Middlesbrough and West Ham United in the Premier League and Reading in the FA Cup. They are also unbeaten in all competitions since losing 2-1 at Fenerbahce on November 3.

7.22pm So there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this cold evening in Manchester. I shall speak about the visitors a little bit later, but let's start with Man United, who will enter this match off the back of eight straight wins in all competitions. It has really started to come together under Jose Mourinho following an indifferent start to the season. © SilverHub

7.19pm As for Hull, the Tigers have serious defensive problems entering this match. First-choice centre-backs Michael Dawson and Curtis Davies are both unavailable through injury, while Jake Livermore is ill. Harry Maguire is fit to start at centre-back, with 17-year-old Josh Tymon also given the nod. Ryan Mason and Markus Henriksen both keep their spots following the Swansea clash at the weekend. Abel Hernandez, meanwhile, is again on the bench as he continues his comeback from a hernia operation.

7.16pm Man United boss Jose Mourinho has made seven changes to the team that started Saturday's clash with Reading, with David de Gea, Antonio Valencia, Phil Jones, Matteo Darmian, Andre Herrera, Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all returning to the XI. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, however, is ill and misses out altogether. Marcus Rashford will lead the line in Ibrahimovic's absence, while Wayne Rooney starts as he looks for the one effort that would make him Man United's all-time leading scorer on 250 goals.

7.13pm TEAMS! UNITED: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Darmian; Herrera, Pogba; Mata, Rooney, Mkhitaryan; Rashford HULL: Jakupovic; Meyler, Maguire, Huddlestone, Robertson; Clucas, Mason, Tymon; Snodgrass, Diomande, Henriksen

Right, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from Old Trafford. Both of these teams were in FA Cup third-round action at the weekend – Man United recording a 4-0 win over Reading at Old Trafford and Hull beating Swansea 2-0 on home soil in Marco Silva's first game in charge. Any changes? Let's take a look at the two selections here...

7.07pm In terms of recent history, Man United recorded a 1-0 victory when they travelled to Hull in the Premier League earlier this season courtesy of a late Marcus Rashford strike, while the Red Devils ran out 3-0 winners when they last hosted Hull in the Premier League in November 2014. The pair last met in the League Cup during the 1987-88 campaign and Man United recorded a 6-0 victory over the Tigers.

7.04pm Tonight's clash will be the 31st time that these two teams have met in all competitions. Man United have won 20 of the previous 30, suffering just five defeats in the process. Incredibly, Hull have not beaten Man United in any competition since November 1974, when they were 2-0 winners on home soil in the old Division Two. It would be fair to say that things have changed at both clubs since then.