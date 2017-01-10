Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the first leg of the League Cup semi-final between Manchester United and Hull City from Old Trafford.
Man United are currently on a run of eight straight wins in all competitions and will be looking to secure an advantage tonight ahead of the second leg later this month.
Hull, meanwhile, are without a win in the Premier League since the start of November, but they did record a 2-0 victory over Swansea City in the third round of the FA Cup at the weekend.
Tonight will be the 31st meeting between these two teams in all competitions. Man United have won 20 of the previous 30, suffering just five defeats in the process.
UNITED: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Darmian; Herrera, Pogba; Mata, Rooney, Mkhitaryan; Rashford
HULL: Jakupovic; Meyler, Maguire, Huddlestone, Robertson; Clucas, Mason, Tymon; Snodgrass, Diomande, Henriksen
