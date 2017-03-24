Paul Pogba injury issue 'not as bad as first feared'

Paul Pogba reacts to a missed chance during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly ahead of schedule on his return from a hamstring strain and may be used in the meeting with Everton on April 4.
Paul Pogba is reportedly on course to return to action for Manchester United ahead of schedule and could be available to feature against Everton after the international break.

The 24-year-old hobbled off the pitch during the Red Devils' 1-0 win over Rostov in the Europa League eight days ago with a hamstring strain.

Pogba had played more minutes than any other Premier League midfielder prior to suffering the damage, which manager Jose Mourinho was quick to put down to fatigue following a gruelling recent schedule.

According to The Mirror, United's £89m man is making good progress in his rehab and could feature against Everton at Old Trafford on April 4.

It is claimed that United are fearful of rushing him back from his first injury setback since rejoining the club, though, and may instead wait until the trip to Sunderland five days later before integrating him back into the fold.

The Red Devils have a number of key fixtures in April, including a Europa League last-16 double-header against Anderlecht and league games against Manchester City and Chelsea.

Nemanja Vidic of Manchester United celebrates scoring the second goal during the Barclays Premier League match against Liverpool on January 13, 2013
Vidic backs under-fire Paul Pogba
