Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly ahead of schedule on his return from a hamstring strain and may be used in the meeting with Everton on April 4.

The 24-year-old hobbled off the pitch during the Red Devils' 1-0 win over Rostov in the Europa League eight days ago with a hamstring strain.

Pogba had played more minutes than any other Premier League midfielder prior to suffering the damage, which manager Jose Mourinho was quick to put down to fatigue following a gruelling recent schedule.

According to The Mirror, United's £89m man is making good progress in his rehab and could feature against Everton at Old Trafford on April 4.

It is claimed that United are fearful of rushing him back from his first injury setback since rejoining the club, though, and may instead wait until the trip to Sunderland five days later before integrating him back into the fold.

The Red Devils have a number of key fixtures in April, including a Europa League last-16 double-header against Anderlecht and league games against Manchester City and Chelsea.