Sidelined following groin surgery, Manchester United attacker Juan Mata reveals he is on course to return to action before the end of the season.
Last Updated: Monday, April 24, 2017 at 12:24 UK

Manchester United attacker Juan Mata has revealed that he is on course to return to action before the end of the season, despite only undergoing groin surgery earlier this month.

Mata was initially expected to miss the remainder of the 2016-17 campaign after being forced to undergo an operation on his troublesome groin at the start of April.

The Spain international, however, has revealed that he is "feeling much better now" and 'hopes' to be able to help the Red Devils with their push in the Premier League and Europa League.

"As you can imagine, this month has been a bit too long for me due to my injury," Mata wrote on his weekly blog. "I had never been in a situation like this before (I've been very lucky), but the truth is I'm feeling much better now and I hope to be back with the team soon, to try to help in the last spell of the season.

"I hope so, because that's all I want: being always available to help and to contribute as much as I can, both on and off the pitch. A million thanks for all your messages wishing me a speedy recovery, I'm getting closer!"

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are all currently on the sidelines for Man United, while Paul Pogba has emerged as a doubt for Thursday's Manchester derby with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
