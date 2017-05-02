Zlatan Ibrahimovic "stronger" after knee surgery

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic vows to come back stronger after undergoing successful surgery on his knee injury.
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 14:08 UK

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has vowed to come back stronger after undergoing successful surgery on his knee today.

The 35-year-old suffered ligament damage in his knee during last month's Europa League win over Anderlecht - an injury serious enough to raise questions over whether it could bring a premature end to his career.

Ibrahimovic's agent revealed that he has now had surgery on the problem, and Ibrahimovic himself took to Instagram to confirm that he is on the mend.

Fixed, done and stronger. Once again thank you for the support. We will enjoy my game togheter soon.

A post shared by IAmZlatan (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on


Ibrahimovic could face up to a year on the sidelines, plunging his United future into doubt with his current deal due to expire at the end of the season.

A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Agent: 'Ibrahimovic injury not career ending'
