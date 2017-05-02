Zlatan Ibrahimovic's agent Mino Raiola insists that the Manchester United striker's knee injury is not career ending.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's agent Mino Raiola has insisted that the Manchester United striker's career has not been ended by his knee injury.

There were concerns that the 35-year-old may not be able to play again after he suffered ligament damage while landing awkwardly during United's 2-1 win over Anderlecht in the Europa League last month.

However, he is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing an operation in the United States.

A statement from Raiola read: "Zlatan Ibrahimovic has undergone successful knee surgery. He will make a full recovery and has not suffered a career-ending injury.

"The procedure was performed by Freddie Fu, M.D., and Volker Musahl, M.D., of the UPMC Sports Medicine program in Pittsburgh. Zlatan has started rehabilitation at UPMC and will remain under the care of Dr.Fu and Dr. Musahl throughout his recovery.

"Zlatan and the medical team are not available for interviews at this time. Additional updates will follow at a later date."

Ibrahimovic is expected be out for between nine and 12 months, which place his United future in doubt as his current contract expires at the end of the season.

The two parties were in discussions about triggering a one-year extension, but now that the striker will have a lengthy spell on the treatment table, it is unclear whether he will stay.

The former Sweden international scored 28 goals in 46 appearances this season.