Jan 7, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
4-0
Reading
Rooney (7'), Martial (15'), Rashford (75', 79')
Young (54')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Jaap Stam: 'Reading must learn from Manchester United defeat'

Royals boss Jaap Stam watches on during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Reading manager Jaap Stam urges his players to learn from their 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United in the third round of the FA Cup.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 15:10 UK

Reading manager Jaap Stam has challenged his players to learn from their 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon.

The Royals found themselves two goals behind within 15 minutes at Old Trafford and never looked like recovering as Jose Mourinho's side cruised into the fourth round.

Stam, who was returning to Old Trafford having been part of the treble-winning team in 1999, admitted that his side paid the price for that slow start but is hopeful that his players will learn from the defeat.

"It is certainly a lesson for my team. You have got to start aggressively against a team like this, otherwise they will make you pay," he told reporters.

"We started better in the second half, possession-wise, but we do not create many chances. But credit to the opposition they have a lot of quality, skill and speed up front. You learn something from the movement of their players.

"[The slow start] could be a little bit of stagefright. But we are all humans, we all have feelings, you cannot programme them like computers."

Reading will look to return to winning ways against Queens Park Rangers on Thursday.

Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Your Comments
