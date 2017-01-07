Jan 7, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
4-0
Reading
Rooney (7'), Martial (15'), Rashford (75', 79')
Young (54')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Wayne Rooney "honoured" to equal Sir Bobby Charlton record

Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is "proud" and "honoured" to have equalled Sir Bobby Charlton's all-time goalscoring record for the club.
Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 15:02 UK

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has said that he is "proud" and "honoured" to have equalled Sir Bobby Charlton's all-time goalscoring record for the club.

Rooney netted his 249th United goal to set his side on their way to a 4-0 victory over Reading in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon, drawing him level with Charlton's tally which has stood for 44 years.

The 31-year-old was especially pleased to achieve the feat at Old Trafford, and hopes to make outright history with his 250th goal in the near future.

"It is a proud moment. To do it at such a massive club like Manchester United, I am hugely honoured and it is really proud moment for me. It was not something I could have imagined," he told BT Sport.

"You don't think that far ahead, but I have been at this club a long time, it is a huge part of my life and it is an honour to be up there alongside Sir Bobby. You want to do records in front of your home fans and we have got two home games coming up and hopefully I can get the next one in one of those.

"We played some good stuff and scored some good goals. Reading are a good team, they try and play in the right way which is refreshing to see, we are happy with the win and it is a good day for the club."

United's next two games see them face Hull City in the EFL Cup semi-final before hosting Liverpool in the Premier League next Sunday.

Wayne Rooney applauds Manchester United supporters on September 24, 2016
Rooney equals Charlton goalscoring record
