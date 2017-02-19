Feb 19, 2017 at 4.15pm UK at ​Ewood Park
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
1-2
Man UtdManchester United
Graham (17')
Williams (35')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Rashford (27'), Ibrahimovic (75')
Lingard (53'), Young (73')

Marcus Rashford: 'Manchester United needed Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic'

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford admits that his side needed the contribution of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic off the bench to overcome Blackburn Rovers.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 20, 2017 at 13:27 UK

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has admitted that his side needed the contribution of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic off the bench to overcome Blackburn Rovers in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The two sides were level at 1-1 going into the final 15 minutes after Rashford had cancelled out Danny Graham's opener, before Pogba set up Ibrahimovic for the winner to fire Jose Mourinho's side into the quarter-finals.

Rashford talked up the finish from Ibrahimovic, who now has 24 goals for the season, and acknowledged that the high-profile duo supplied the quality that the team had been lacking at points.

"I think that was the kind of missing bits that we needed in the game," Rashford told MUTV.

"We had it throughout the game but not in big spurts, so I think we needed them two to come on. Everyone knows they are quality players and they did what their team needed to do.

"I mean, (Ibrahimovic) made it look easy but the finish, when you're in the situation, is difficult to take. You know, he is experienced and he has been in the position many, many times and he's finished it easily."

United will face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the quarter-finals.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
