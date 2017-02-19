Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba talks up his growing partnership with Zlatan Ibrahimovic having provided a fifth assist for the Swedish striker.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has talked up the developing partnership he is enjoying with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Pogba has registered five assists for the Red Devils this season, all of which have been for Ibrahimovic.

That was the case again this afternoon as both players came off the bench to combine for the winning goal in a 2-1 FA Cup triumph over Blackburn Rovers, and Pogba believes that he has a growing understanding with the Swedish striker.

"I try to help the team as much as possible. When I see Zlatan's movement I know I can get the ball to him," he told BT Sport.

United, who face Saint-Etienne in the second leg of their Europa League last 32 clash on Thursday, will take on Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.