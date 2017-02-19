Feb 19, 2017 at 4.15pm UK at ​Ewood Park
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
1-2
Man UtdManchester United
Graham (17')
Williams (35')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Rashford (27'), Ibrahimovic (75')
Lingard (53'), Young (73')

Paul Pogba talks up Zlatan Ibrahimovic understanding

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba talks up his growing partnership with Zlatan Ibrahimovic having provided a fifth assist for the Swedish striker.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 21:28 UK

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has talked up the developing partnership he is enjoying with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Pogba has registered five assists for the Red Devils this season, all of which have been for Ibrahimovic.

That was the case again this afternoon as both players came off the bench to combine for the winning goal in a 2-1 FA Cup triumph over Blackburn Rovers, and Pogba believes that he has a growing understanding with the Swedish striker.

"I try to help the team as much as possible. When I see Zlatan's movement I know I can get the ball to him," he told BT Sport.

United, who face Saint-Etienne in the second leg of their Europa League last 32 clash on Thursday, will take on Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Wigan Athletic manager Owen Coyle prior to kick-off against Doncaster on August 20, 2013
Read Next:
Coyle: 'We deserved a draw with Man Utd'
>
View our homepages for Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores against Blackburn Rovers on February 19, 2017
Live Commentary: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Manchester United - as it happened
 Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea to face Manchester United in FA Cup quarter-final
 Wigan Athletic manager Owen Coyle prior to kick-off against Doncaster on August 20, 2013
Owen Coyle: 'Blackburn Rovers deserved a replay with Manchester United'
Pogba talks up Ibrahimovic understandingRashford "very happy" with United winMourinho: 'Zlatan massive for Man Utd'Mourinho: 'Chelsea are champions already'Ibrahimovic: 'Every game is like a final'
Mourinho praises Man Utd attitudeHerrera pleased with battling spiritResult: Man United fight back to see off BlackburnLiverpool 'beat Man United to Larouci signing'Team News: Rashford given centre-forward role
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand