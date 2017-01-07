Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admits that he is concerned by the nature of the injury sustained by Marcos Rojo during their 4-0 FA Cup win over Reading.

Rojo limped off after just 19 minutes of the third-round tie at Old Trafford, being replaced by Phil Jones having picked up a muscle problem.

Mourinho, who has already lost Eric Bailly to the Africa Cup of Nations this month, is unsure of the extent of the injury but admits that the nature of it is enough to make him wary.

"I don't know. I have to wait a bit. A muscle is a muscle and we are a little bit afraid of it. Without Eric Bailly, it is more important," he told BT Sport.

United's next two games see them host Hull City in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup and Liverpool in the Premier League.