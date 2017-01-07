Jan 7, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Jose Mourinho "afraid" of Marcos Rojo injury

Jose Mourinho points during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admits that he is concerned by the nature of the injury sustained by Marcos Rojo during their 4-0 FA Cup win over Reading.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted that he is concerned over the injury sustained by Marcos Rojo during his side's 4-0 win over Reading in the FA Cup this afternoon.

Rojo limped off after just 19 minutes of the third-round tie at Old Trafford, being replaced by Phil Jones having picked up a muscle problem.

Mourinho, who has already lost Eric Bailly to the Africa Cup of Nations this month, is unsure of the extent of the injury but admits that the nature of it is enough to make him wary.

"I don't know. I have to wait a bit. A muscle is a muscle and we are a little bit afraid of it. Without Eric Bailly, it is more important," he told BT Sport.

United's next two games see them host Hull City in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup and Liverpool in the Premier League.

Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
