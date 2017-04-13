Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho makes three changes to his starting XI ahead of Thursday's Europa League quarter-final first leg at Anderlecht.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has made three changes to his starting XI ahead of Thursday's Europa League quarter-final first leg at Anderlecht.

Antonio Valencia replaces Luke Shaw at the back, while Michael Carrick and Marcus Rashford come in for Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini, with all three replaced players lining up on the bench.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan both start for the visitors, while Wayne Rooney is out of the squad altogether.

Rene Weiler, meanwhile, has made five changes to his starting line-up, with Ruben, Bram Nuytinck, Massimo Bruno, Frank Acheampong and Isaac Thielin all drafted in.

Anderlecht will be captained by highly-rated midfielder Youri Tielemans, the 19-year-old starting in the middle of a central three.

Anderlecht: Martinez, Kara, Bruno, Appiah, Nuytinck, Acheampong, Kiese Thelin, Tielemans, Dendoncker, Obradovic, Stanciu

Subs: Boeckx, Deschacht, Spajic, Chipciu, Capel, Teodorczyk, Hanni

Manchester United: Romero, Valencia, Bailly, Rojo, Darmian, Carrick, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Lingard, Rashford, Ibrahimovic

Subs: De Gea, Blind, Fosu-Mensah, Shaw, Fellaini, Herrera, Martial

Follow all the action from the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium with Sports Mole's live match commentary.