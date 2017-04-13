They have not locked horns since the first group stage of the 2000-01 Champions League, however, when both sides won their home fixture.

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole 's live commentary of the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final between Anderlecht and Manchester United .

30 min Another fantastic piece of defending from Mbodji as the Anderlecht centre-back comes across to challenge Lingard, who had been released by Mkhitaryan inside the box. Not an awful lot for the home supporters to get excited about in the final third, however, with 30 minutes on the clock.

27 min CHANCES! Couple of chances for the visitors in quick succession, but Mbodji blocks a strike from Rashford, before Mkhitaryan's effort is blocked by Nuytinck. Super defending!

25 min BOOKING! Mkhitaryan (Man United) is booked for a foul on Tielemans.

24 min Man United continue to move the ball in the final third of the field, with Rashford causing problems every time he has space to exploit. Anderlecht are now seeing an awful lot of possession, but they are dangerous on the counter-attack, especially when Acheampong has space to attack.

23 min Pogba looks to release Rashford once again, but the pass is just too strong, and the home side can resume from the dead-ball line. Man United are dominating the possession at the moment here.

21 min Well, 21 minutes on the clock and we are still level, but it has been an entertaining contest. Anderlecht have been dangerous on the counter-attack, but Man United have had the best chance - Lingard hitting the post from close range. Both sets of supporters, meanwhile, remain in fine voice.

19 min CLOSE! Rashford's curling effort just misses the far post!

17 min POST! Man United come close to taking the lead as Ibrahimovic's blocked effort falls to Lingard, but the Englishman hits the post from close range! Two big chances for the visitors!

17 min GOAL DISALLOWED! Thelin is offside when he finishes into the bottom corner.

17 min Man United are being forced to defend their own six-yard box at the moment as Anderlecht threaten with a series of set pieces. That said, Romero has still not had a save to make here.

15 min Super work from the home side as Bruno smashes a low cross towards Khelin, but the number 24's effort was wide of the post. The linesman, however, did raise a late flag, leading to a free kick.

14 min If Man United win this tie, they could be playing on the next Thursdays, including a Manchester derby, which is incredible. Decent period for the away side here as they start to probe.

12 min Smart football from the away side and it ends with Pogba looking to clip a pass into Lingard, but the ball races off this beautiful surface and goes behind for a goal kick. Neither side is really in control of the possession at the moment, although Man United are just starting to settle into a rhythm.

10 min Acheampong sends a low effort wide of Romero's post after a mazy run.

9 min Super defensive work from Rashford as the Man United winger chases back to challenge Appiah, who had threatened to deliver a dangerous cross into the away side's box. We are still waiting for the first opportunity of this match, but both teams have already shown their threat in the final third.

7 min Pogba looks to release Rashford with a super pass from deep, but the ball just bounces away from the England international, allowing Ruben to claim. Excellent spot from Pogba there.

5 min Romero scuffs his clearance behind for an Anderlecht corner after coming out of his Man United goal to clear a through ball. Acheampong had beaten Valencia in a straight race there.

4 min Rashford uses his pace to burst clear of a couple of challenges, but Appiah has serious legs as well, and the number 12 is across to make a sliding challenge. Decent opening to this match.

3 min Half-chance for the home side as Appiah finds Bruno just outside the Man United box, but the number 10 gets his effort all wrong and Man United can clear their lines. Let-off for the visitors.

2 min ... the match is yet to settle in these early moments, with both teams conceding possession in the opposing half of the field. Man United will expect to have most of the ball, with Anderlecht attempting to threaten on the counter-attack. The noise inside this stadium is wonderful.

0 min KICKOFF! Anderlecht kick things off on home soil...

8.04pm Here we go then - both sets of players join us on the pitch for the first 45 minutes of action. It must be said that there is a wonderful atmosphere inside the stadium. Let's hope the football matches it!

8.02pm 8 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic has had a hand in 8 Europa League goals in 16/17 (5 goals, 3 assists), more than any player left in the comp. Lion. pic.twitter.com/jj5JRY7f6K — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 13, 2017

7.58pm All four quarter-final first legs in this competition will take place tonight, with Celta Vigo hosting Genk, Ajax welcoming Schalke 04, and Besiktas travelling to Lyon. Lyon are seen by many as Man United's biggest challenges for the crown this season, although Schalke will also fancy their chances if they can negotiate a potentially tricky last-eight affair with Dutch giants Ajax.

7.55pm Anderlecht recorded a 2-0 victory at home to Zenit in the first leg of their last-32 clash, and booked their spot in the round of 16 on away goals despite suffering a 3-1 defeat in Russia. It was more comfortable for the Belgian side in the last round, however, as they beat APOEL 1-0 home and away to ensure that they would advance into the final eight, setting up a quarter-final with Man United.

7.52pm Rene Weiler's side booked their spot in the knockout round of this season's competition after finishing second behind Saint-Etienne in Group C. They won three, drew two and lost one of their six fixtures, but their sole defeat came at home to Saint-Etienne, who Man United comfortably overcame in the first knockout round of the competition. Is that a good omen for the visitors? We shall see.

7.48pm The Constant Vanden Stock Stadium, Brussels...

It is 34 years since Anderlecht won this competition. Who are you backing tonight? #UEL pic.twitter.com/iqi2S4epiV — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) April 13, 2017

7.45pm As for Anderlecht, the Belgian outfit are competing in the quarter-finals of a European competition for the first time since the 1996-97 UEFA Cup, when they lost to Italian giants Inter Milan. The 33-time Belgian champions have won five of their last six European home games, meanwhile, which suggests that Man United have a tough task on their hands to secure a positive result tonight.

7.42pm There is no question that Mourinho still has much to ponder as he attempts to take Man United back to the top of the Premier League and indeed into the Champions League, but the Red Devils have been pretty strong defensively throughout the campaign, and that should stand them in a good stead in what is a knockout competition. Little over 20 minutes until kickoff in Brussels tonight!

7.38pm There have been too many draws for Man United this season – especially at Old Trafford – but they have actually only lost two times in 2017. The first of those came in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final against Hull City – when they still advanced – while they lost 1-0 at Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in March. Their last defeat in the league, meanwhile, was back in October, 2016. © SilverHub

7.35pm Saint-Etienne were comfortably dispatched in the round of 32, with Man United winning 3-0 at home and 1-0 away to advance into the round of 16. Another favourable draw arrived as they were paired with Rostov, and a 1-1 draw in the first leg set them up to finish the job at Old Trafford. It was not exactly comfortable in the return, but a 1-0 success was enough to see Mourinho's side advance.

7.32pm In terms of this competition, Man United booked their spot in the first knockout round after finishing second behind Fenerbahce in Group A. They actually lost two of their six group fixtures, but ultimately ended the section five points clear of third-place Feyenoord to make the next round.

7.28pm That said, Man United are only actually four points off fourth-place Manchester City in the Premier League, while they have a game in hand over their Manchester rivals. Mourinho's side recorded a comfortable 3-0 win at Sunderland on Sunday afternoon, with goals from Ibrahimovic, Mkhitaryan and Rashford securing all three points. Tonight, however, is a different prospect entirely for the Red Devils. © SilverHub

7.25pm t is actually Man United's first appearance in the quarter-finals of this particular European competition since 1985, when Ron Atkinson's side lost on penalties to Videoton. The Europa League is the only UEFA trophy that has eluded Man United, and it might well be their best passage into next season's Champions League due to their current position in the Premier League.

7.22pm So there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this warm evening in Brussels. I shall speak about the home side a little bit later, but let's start with Man United, who will enter this match off the back of a six-game unbeaten run in Europe. The Red Devils are the big favourites to progress to the semi-finals of the competition, but that brings added pressure.

7.19pm Man United boss Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, has made three changes to the team that started Sunday's 3-0 win over Sunderland in the Premier League. Antonio Valencia replaces Luke Shaw at the back, while Michael Carrick and Marcus Rashford come in for Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini, who both drop to the bench. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan both start for the visitors. © SilverHub

7.16pm Anderlecht, as expected, are captained by highly-rated midfielder Youri Tielemans, with the in-demand 19-year-old starting in the middle of a central three. Isaac Kiese Thelin will lead the line for the Belgian hosts, while there is also a spot in the XI for Frank Acheampong, who will operate in a wide position. Andy Najar, however, is still out with a thigh problem. It is an attacking team from Rene Weiler.

7.13pm TEAMS! ANDERLECHT: Martinez; Appiah, Mbodji, Nuytinck, Obradovic; Stanciu, Dendoncker, Tielemans; Acheampong, Kiese Thelin, Bruno MAN UNITED: Romero; Valencia, Bailly, Rojo, Darmian; Carrick, Pogba; Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Rashford; Ibrahimovic

7.10pm Right, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from Brussels. Both sides were in league action at the weekend – Man United recording a 3-0 win at Sunderland in the Premier League and Anderlecht drawing 0-0 with Genk. Any changes? Let's have a look... © SilverHub

7.07pm Before 2000, they had actually not met in European competition since the 1968 European Champions Clubs' Cup, with Man United emerging from their round two affair. It is not exactly a famous fixture in terms of European football, but try telling that to the Anderlecht supporters here.

7.04pm Tonight will be the seventh meeting between these two teams in European competition, and it is Man United that lead the head-to-head three victories to Anderlecht's two. Their last two fixtures came in the first group stage of the 2000-01 Champions League, with Man United recording a 5-1 victory on home soil, but losing 2-1 in Brussels one month later. What will happen tonight?