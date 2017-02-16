Jose Mourinho rests David de Gea and Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Manchester United's Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne.

Jose Mourinho has decided to rest David de Gea and Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Manchester United's Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne this evening.

De Gea drops to the bench for the first leg of the last-32 clash at Old Trafford, being replaced in the starting XI by Sergio Romero, while Mkhitaryan is left out of the matchday squad entirely.

Marouane Fellaini comes into the side in place of Mkhitaryan, while Bastian Schweinsteiger - who was added to the Europa League squad after missing out on a place in the group stages - is named on the bench.

Captain Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick miss out due to muscular problems, while Phil Jones is sidelined with a foot injury and Luke Shaw is left out of the matchday squad for a fourth consecutive game.

Manchester United: Romero; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Blind; Fellaini, Herrera, Mata, Pogba, Martial; Ibrahimovic

Subs: De Gea, Darmian, Rojo, Schweinsteiger, Lingard, Young, Rashford

Saint-Etienne: Ruffier; Malcuit, Theophile-Catherine, Perrin, Pogba; Jorginho, Veretout, Pajot, Saivet; Hamouma, Monnet-Paquet

Subs: Moulin, Selnaes, Lacroix, Roux, Lemoine, Pierre-Gabriel, Beric

More to follow.