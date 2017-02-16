Feb 16, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
St EtienneSaint-Etienne

Team News: David de Gea, Henrikh Mkhitaryan rested for Manchester United

Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action for Manchester United against Hull City on August 27, 2016
Jose Mourinho rests David de Gea and Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Manchester United's Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne.
Jose Mourinho has decided to rest David de Gea and Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Manchester United's Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne this evening.

De Gea drops to the bench for the first leg of the last-32 clash at Old Trafford, being replaced in the starting XI by Sergio Romero, while Mkhitaryan is left out of the matchday squad entirely.

Marouane Fellaini comes into the side in place of Mkhitaryan, while Bastian Schweinsteiger - who was added to the Europa League squad after missing out on a place in the group stages - is named on the bench.

Captain Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick miss out due to muscular problems, while Phil Jones is sidelined with a foot injury and Luke Shaw is left out of the matchday squad for a fourth consecutive game.

Manchester United: Romero; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Blind; Fellaini, Herrera, Mata, Pogba, Martial; Ibrahimovic
Subs: De Gea, Darmian, Rojo, Schweinsteiger, Lingard, Young, Rashford

Saint-Etienne: Ruffier; Malcuit, Theophile-Catherine, Perrin, Pogba; Jorginho, Veretout, Pajot, Saivet; Hamouma, Monnet-Paquet
Subs: Moulin, Selnaes, Lacroix, Roux, Lemoine, Pierre-Gabriel, Beric

More to follow.

Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Joyce: 'Scoreline flattered Man Utd'

