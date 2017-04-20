Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to Manchester United's starting lineup to face Anderlecht in one of five changes from last time out.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to Manchester United's starting lineup to face Anderlecht in this evening's Europa League quarter-final second leg.

The 28-goal striker is one of five players to come back into the side from last weekend's 2-0 win over Chelsea, as Jose Mourinho reverts back to his default European side.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Sergio Romero, Michael Carrick and Luke Shaw also return to the fold, with the latter the only alteration from last week's 1-1 draw in Brussels.

Of those to make way from the win over Chelsea here, David de Gea, Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera and Ashley Young all drop down to the bench, but Matteo Darmian misses out on selection in the 18-man squad.

There is no Wayne Rooney in United's squad, meanwhile, despite Mourinho hinting that the skipper was close to a return after four games out with an ankle injury, while Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Juan Mata are also on the sidelines.

In terms of the visitors, who have lost on three of their previous four visits to Old Trafford, they are boosted by the return of fit-again top scorer Lukasz Teodorczyk from the first leg.

Teodorczyk has netted five times in the Europa League this season - the same number as Ibrahimovic - and is back involved after a 72-minute runout in Anderlecht's win at Oostende last time out.

Manchester United: Romero; Valencia, Bailly, Rojo, Shaw; Carrick, Pogba; Rashford, Mkhitaryan, Lingard; Ibrahimovic

Subs: De Gea, Rooney, Martial, Blind, Young, Herrera, Fellaini

Anderlecht: Ruben; Appiah, Mbodji, Spajic, Obradovic; Tielemans, Dendoncker, Hanni; Chipciu, Teodorczyk, Acheampong

Subs: Boeckx, Deschacht, Bruno, Capel, Nuytinck, Thelin, Stanciu

Follow all of the action as it unfolds with Sports Mole's live text coverage right here.