Apr 20, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-0
Anderlecht
Mkhitaryan (10')
LIVE

Tielemans (11')

Team News: Zlatan Ibrahimovic back as Manchester United make five changes

A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to Manchester United's starting lineup to face Anderlecht in one of five changes from last time out.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 19:15 UK

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to Manchester United's starting lineup to face Anderlecht in this evening's Europa League quarter-final second leg.

The 28-goal striker is one of five players to come back into the side from last weekend's 2-0 win over Chelsea, as Jose Mourinho reverts back to his default European side.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Sergio Romero, Michael Carrick and Luke Shaw also return to the fold, with the latter the only alteration from last week's 1-1 draw in Brussels.

Of those to make way from the win over Chelsea here, David de Gea, Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera and Ashley Young all drop down to the bench, but Matteo Darmian misses out on selection in the 18-man squad.

There is no Wayne Rooney in United's squad, meanwhile, despite Mourinho hinting that the skipper was close to a return after four games out with an ankle injury, while Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Juan Mata are also on the sidelines.

In terms of the visitors, who have lost on three of their previous four visits to Old Trafford, they are boosted by the return of fit-again top scorer Lukasz Teodorczyk from the first leg.

Teodorczyk has netted five times in the Europa League this season - the same number as Ibrahimovic - and is back involved after a 72-minute runout in Anderlecht's win at Oostende last time out.

Manchester United: Romero; Valencia, Bailly, Rojo, Shaw; Carrick, Pogba; Rashford, Mkhitaryan, Lingard; Ibrahimovic
Subs: De Gea, Rooney, Martial, Blind, Young, Herrera, Fellaini

Anderlecht: Ruben; Appiah, Mbodji, Spajic, Obradovic; Tielemans, Dendoncker, Hanni; Chipciu, Teodorczyk, Acheampong
Subs: Boeckx, Deschacht, Bruno, Capel, Nuytinck, Thelin, Stanciu

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
 David De Gea looks on during the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
Report: Real Madrid prepare £60m bid for David de Gea
 A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on March 9, 2015
Anderlecht boss Rene Weiler targets "perfect" performance at Old Trafford
expand
 