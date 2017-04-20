Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final between Manchester United and Anderlecht from Old Trafford.
The tie is delicately poised following a 1-1 draw in Belgium last week, with Anderlecht coming from behind to equalise late on.
Tonight will be the eighth meeting between these two teams in European football, and it is Man United that lead the head-to-head 3-2.
Follow our live minute-by-minute coverage of the action below.
MAN UNITED: Romero; Valencia, Bailly, Rojo, Shaw; Carrick, Pogba; Rashford, Mkhitaryan, Lingard; Ibrahimovic
ANDERLECHT: Ruben; Appiah, Mbodji, Spajic, Obradovic; Chipciu, Tielemans, Dendoncker, Hanni, Acheampong; Teodorczyk
