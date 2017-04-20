Tonight will be the eighth meeting between these two teams in European football, and it is Man United that lead the head-to-head 3-2.

The tie is delicately poised following a 1-1 draw in Belgium last week, with Anderlecht coming from behind to equalise late on.

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole 's live commentary of the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final between Manchester United and Anderlecht from Old Trafford.

12 min SAVE! Sensational save from Ruben to keep out Pogba's header!

11 min BOOKING! Tielemans (Anderlecht) is booked for a foul on Rashford.

11 min Breakthrough! Man United take the lead in the 10th minute at Old Trafford as Mkhitaryan smashes the ball past Ruben after being found by Rashford inside the Anderlecht box. A wonderful pass from Pogba had released Rashford, and Mkhitaryan has now scored 10 times for Man United this term.

10 min GOAL! Man United 1-0 Anderlecht (Mkhitaryan)

9 min Hanni finds Teodorczyk with a super pass behind the Man United defence, but the big striker cannot collect, and the home side can clear their lines. Nervy moments for the English side!

7 min Not an awful lot for the Man United supporters to get excited about in the opening seven minutes, and Anderlecht will be pleased with their start as they continue to enjoy decent possession. Tielemans and Dendoncker have had the better of the midfield battle in the early exchanges here.

5 min Possession football from Man United in the last couple of minutes as they start to move the ball from side to side. It must be said that there is a wonderful atmosphere inside the stadium tonight.

3 min CLOSE! Wow! A sensational strike from Dendoncker just misses the Man United crossbar! It came from nowhere, and it almost landed in the top corner of the home side's net.

3 min Lingard pokes a dangerous low cross into the Anderlecht box, but Mbodji clears his lines.

2 min ... just a reminder that Anderlecht need to score tonight in order to stand a chance of making the semi-finals. A goalless draw would take Man United through courtesy of their away goal last week. I would be very surprised if there were not goals tonight though with so many attacking players on display!

0 min KICKOFF! Man United kick things off on home soil...

8.02pm Here we go then - both sets of players have joined us on the pitch for the first 45 minutes of action. It must be said that there is a wonderful atmosphere inside the stadium tonight. There is just something about European nights at Old Trafford. Let's hope for an entertaining game of football!

7.58pm Man United are the favourites tonight, but Anderlecht have only lost once in seven European away games this season – recording three wins in the process. They have also scored at least once in all of those matches, suggesting that they will find the back of the net at least once tonight. 8 - Jose Mourinho has won his last eight European home games as manager, including all five with Man Utd this season. Stronghold. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 20, 2017

7.55pm Anderlecht recorded a 2-0 victory at home to Zenit in the first leg of their last-32 clash, and booked their spot in the round of 16 on away goals despite suffering a 3-1 defeat in Russia. It was more comfortable for the Belgian side in the last round, however, as they beat APOEL 1-0 home and away to ensure that they would advance into the final eight, setting up a quarter-final with Man United.

7.52pm Rene Weiler's side booked their spot in the knockout round of this season's competition after finishing second behind French outfit Saint-Etienne in Group C. They won three, drew two and lost one of their six fixtures, but their sole defeat came at home to Saint-Etienne, who Man United comfortably overcame in the first knockout round of this season's competition.

7.48pm As for Anderlecht, the Belgian outfit are competing in the quarter-finals of a European competition for the first time since the 1996-97 UEFA Cup, when they lost to Italian giants Inter Milan. Warming-up ! #RSCA #COYM #UEL #MUFCAND pic.twitter.com/bU2pqx4uAQ — RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) April 20, 2017

7.45pm Man United have actually won all five of their Old Trafford games in Europe this season – conceding just once in the process. They are also unbeaten in 16 UEFA home games since a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the 2012-13 Champions League. Will that impressive run of form continue tonight?

7.42pm There have been too many draws for Man United this season – especially at Old Trafford – but they have actually only lost two times in 2017. The first of those came in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final against Hull City – when they still advanced – while they lost 1-0 at Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in March. Their last defeat in the league, meanwhile, was back in October.

7.38pm Saint-Etienne were comfortably dispatched in the round of 32, with Man United winning 3-0 at home and 1-0 away to advance into the round of 16. Another favourable draw arrived as they were paired with Rostov, and a 1-1 draw in the first leg set them up to finish the job at Old Trafford. It was not exactly comfortable in the return, but a 1-0 success was enough to see Mourinho's side advance. © SilverHub

7.35pm In terms of this competition, Man United booked their spot in the first knockout round after finishing second behind Fenerbahce in Group A. They actually lost two of their six group fixtures, but ultimately ended the section five points clear of third-place Feyenoord to make the next stage.

7.32pm This season is actually Man United's first appearance in the quarter-finals of this particular European competition since 1985, when Ron Atkinson's side lost on penalties to Hungarian outfit Videoton. The Europa League is the only UEFA trophy that has eluded Man United, and it might well be their best passage into the group stage of the 2017-18 Champions League.

7.28pm The Red Devils will enter this match full of confidence after recording a 2-0 victory over Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Mourinho's side are still fifth in the table, but they are still very much in the argument for a top-four finish this season. As it stands, four points separate them from fourth-place Man City, who have played one game more. Next Thursday, those two meet at the Etihad. © SilverHub

7.25pm So there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this mild evening in Manchester. I shall speak about the away side a little bit later, but let's start with the hosts. Indeed, Mkhitaryan's away goal in the first leg last week has made Mourinho's side the favourites to advance to the semi-finals of the Europa League tonight. Can they finish the job at Old Trafford?

7.22pm As for Anderlecht, the visitors have leading scorer Lukasz Teodorczyk, who was only deemed fit enough for the bench last week, back in their XI. Sofiane Hanni, Uros Spajic and Alexandru Chipciu, meanwhile, are also given a starting roles as head coach Rene Weiler shuffles his pack from the first leg in Brussels. Reported Man United target Youri Tielemans continues in central midfield.

7.19pm Man United boss Jose Mourinho has made five changes to the team that started against Chelsea at the weekend, with Sergio Romero, Luke Shaw, Michael Carrick, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic all coming into the XI. Attacking duo Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford both keep their spots, however, while there is a place on the bench for fit-again club captain Wayne Rooney. © SilverHub

7.16pm TEAMS! MAN UNITED: Romero; Valencia, Bailly, Rojo, Shaw; Carrick, Pogba; Rashford, Mkhitaryan, Lingard; Ibrahimovic ANDERLECHT: Ruben; Appiah, Mbodji, Spajic, Obradovic; Chipciu, Tielemans, Dendoncker, Hanni, Acheampong; Teodorczyk

7.13pm Right, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from Old Trafford. Both of these teams were in league action at the weekend – Man United beating Premier League Chelsea 2-0 in this stadium, while Anderlecht recorded a 1-0 victory at KV Oostende.

7.10pm Before 2000, they had actually not met in European competition since the 1968 European Champions Clubs' Cup, with Man United emerging from their round two affair. It is not exactly a famous fixture in terms of European football, but try telling that to the Anderlecht supporters here. The lads are in the building! 🔴 #MUFC #UEL pic.twitter.com/PcmG9H7uMR — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 20, 2017

7.07pm Tonight will be the eighth meeting between these two teams in European competition, and it is Man United that lead the head-to-head three victories to Anderlecht's two. Their last two fixtures – before the first leg - came in the first group stage of the 2000-01 Champions League, with Man United recording a 5-1 victory on home soil, but losing 2-1 in Brussels one month later.

7.04pm Henrikh Mkhitaryan sent Man United ahead in the 37th minute of the first leg last week, and in truth, the Premier League outfit were the far superior team on the night. Anderlecht found a route back into the tie in the 86th minute, however, courtesy of a smart header from Leander Dendoncker. Man United are the favourites to progress, but Anderlecht have given themselves some hope.