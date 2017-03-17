Jose Mourinho wants Premier League to change schedules for clubs in European cups

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho believes that the Premier League should change domestic fixture schedules for English clubs involved in European competition.
The Red Devils boss believes that playing away against Middlesbrough at noon on Sunday is unfair, having faced Rostov in the Europa League on Thursday evening, and that their domestic rivals have an advantage over them.

League leaders Chelsea have not been involved in European action this season and the four other teams above Man United in the table - Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool - have all been eliminated and have played fewer matches this season.

"It's more difficult. We played 11 matches in the last six weeks and it's going to get worse," Mourinho told Sky Sports News.

"It's going to get easier for the other five teams because before it was only Chelsea and Liverpool and now Arsenal, Tottenham and City are also out.

"I don't understand how we don't have any help in relation to European football. I've said this for many years. I think they don't give an S about the English teams in Europe. They simply don't care. [In] every [other] country they try to help.

"Without them and their money, the Premier League wouldn't be the Premier League - the clubs wouldn't be so rich. Yes, we have to tell them 'thank you so much for the Premier League you are building'. But I think you can do that and have a little finger, a little touch."

Man United, one of only two English clubs still in Europe alongside Leicester City, have been drawn against Belgian side Anderlecht in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Jose Mourinho applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
