Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao and Fiorentina are among the teams to crash out of the Europa League in the last 32.
Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao and Fiorentina are among the big names to have been dumped out of the Europa League in the last 32 this evening.

Tottenham welcomed Gent to Wembley looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg, but they could only manage a 2-2 draw in a match that also saw Dele Alli sent off as the Belgian visitors picked up a famous victory in front of the largest Europa League crowd ever.

Like Spurs, Athletic Bilbao suffered a surprise exit from the competition as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia to go down 4-3 on aggregate.

It was a particularly eventful game for Pieros Soteriou as he scored the opening goal before being sent off, but Bilbao failed to make the most of their numerical advantage and ended the game with 10 men themselves when Ander Iturraspe saw a late red.

Borussia Monchengladbach launched a stunning comeback to keep their Europa League dreams alive at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, with an 11-minute hat-trick from Lars Stindl helping the Bundesliga outfit to a 4-3 aggregate triumph over Fiorentina.

First-half goals from Nikola Kalinic and Borja Valero looked to have put the hosts out of sight following their 1-0 win in the first leg, but Stindl pulled one back from the spot right on the stroke of half time before adding two more within 10 minutes of the restart.

Andreas Christensen then scored on the hour mark to complete the fightback, seeing Monchengladbach progress in dramatic fashion.

There was to be no such comeback for Villarreal against Roma, however, as the Spanish outfit only managed a 1-0 win at the Stadio Olimpico despite Antonio Rudiger being shown a late red card for the hosts, who held out for a 4-1 aggregate victory.

The biggest winners of the round were Lyon, who stormed to a resounding 11-2 aggregate triumph over AZ Alkmaar as Nabil Fekir's hat-trick helped them to a thumping 7-1 win in the home second leg.

Arguably the most dramatic of ties took place in Russia, with Zenit St Petersburg seemingly having done enough to overturn a two-goal deficit from the first leg only for Isaac Thelin's 90th-minute strike to put Anderlecht through on away goals despite a 3-1 defeat on the night.

There were more comfortable aggregate wins for Besiktas and FK Rostov as they cruised into the last 16 with minimal fuss, while Olympiacos, Ajax and Genk all joined them in the next round following first-leg draws.

FC Copenhagen managed to hold out for a goalless draw at home to Ludogorets to progress through courtesy of their 2-1 win in the first leg, but Shakhtar Donetsk fell just short of also holding out for an aggregate win as Iago Aspas's 90th-minute penalty forced extra time against Celta Vigo.

Krasnodar and Schalke 04 both booked their place in the last 16 last night along with Manchester United, who are now the only remaining Premier League side in the competition.

Thursday's Europa League last 16 results (aggregate score in brackets): Osmanlispor (0)0-3(3) Olympiacos; Ajax (1)1-0(0) Legia; APOEL (4)2-0(3) Athletic Bilbao; Roma (4)0-1(1) Villarreal; Besiktas (5)2-1(2) Hapoel Be'er Sheva; Zenit St Petersburg (3)3-1(3) Anderlecht - Anderlecht win on away goals; Copenhagen (2)0-0(1) Ludogorets; Fiorentina (3)2-4(4) Borussia Monchengladbach; Genk (3)1-0(2) Astra; Lyon (11)7-1(2) AZ; Sparta Prague (1)1-1(5) Rostov; Tottenham (2)2-2(3) Gent; Shakhtar vs. Celta Vigo score to follow.

Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Wayne Rooney confirms Manchester United stay
 Saint-Etienne fans let off flares during the Europa League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Saint-Etienne 0-1 Manchester United (0-4 on aggregate) - as it happened
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Result: Gent knock 10-man Tottenham Hotspur out of Europa League
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino looks on ahead of his side's Champions League Group E clash with Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Gent - as it happened
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Monchengladbach's midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud (R) and Wolfsburg's striker Max Kruse vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Monchengladbach vs VfL Wolfsburg in Moenchengladbach, western Germany, on October 3, 201
Borussia Monchengladbach: 'Mahmoud Dahoud has not agreed any deals to leave'
 Monchengladbach's midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud (R) and Wolfsburg's striker Max Kruse vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Monchengladbach vs VfL Wolfsburg in Moenchengladbach, western Germany, on October 3, 201
Report: Borussia Monchengladbach's Mahmoud Dahoud on Chelsea radar
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Europa League roundup: Manchester United win as Tottenham Hotspur slip up
 Fiorentina's Croatian forward Nikola Kalinic celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A football match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on September 27, 2015
Nikola Kalinic 'turned down China move'
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Eibar's Argentinian defender Mauro Dos Santos (L) vies with Villarreal's forward Roberto Soldado during the Spanish league football match Villarreal CF vs SD Eibar at El Madrigal stadium in Villareal on November 22, 2015.
Roberto Soldado returns to first-team training
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Europa League roundup: Manchester United win as Tottenham Hotspur slip up
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Manchester United secure Victor Lindelof agreement?
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Europa League roundup: Manchester United win as Tottenham Hotspur slip up
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Europa League roundup: Manchester United win as Tottenham Hotspur slip up
 Lyon's French midfielder Nabil Fekir shoots the ball during the French L1 football match Lyon (OL) vs Guingamp (EAG) on November 9, 2014
Lyon's Nabil Fekir open to La Liga move
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Cristiano Ronaldo holds up the trophy after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Eredivisie loses Champions League spot
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Europa League roundup: Manchester United win as Tottenham Hotspur slip up
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Europa League roundup: Manchester United win as Tottenham Hotspur slip up
 Branislav Ivanovic celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Sunderland on December 19, 2015
John Terry pays tribute to "legend" Branislav Ivanovic
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Europa League roundup: Manchester United win as Tottenham Hotspur slip up
 A general shot of the corner flag at Goodison Park prior to their Premier League clash with West Ham United on October 30, 2016
Anderlecht's Youri Tielemans hints at potential move to Everton
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Europa League roundup: Manchester United win as Tottenham Hotspur slip up
 Besiktas` Demba Ba controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group C match Besiktas JK vs FK Partizan on November 6, 2014
Besiktas re-sign West Ham United target Demba Ba
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Europa League roundup: Manchester United win as Tottenham Hotspur slip up
 Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 2, 2014
Result: Bayern Munich fall to shock Rostov defeat in Russia
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Europa League roundup: Manchester United win as Tottenham Hotspur slip up
 Juan Carlos Paredes of Watford during the Pre Season Friendly match between AFC Wimbledon and Watford at The Cherry Red Records Stadium on July 11, 2015
Watford loan Juan Carlos Paredes to Olympiacos
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Europa League roundup: Manchester United win as Tottenham Hotspur slip up
 Hull City manager Marco Silva watches on during the Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Hull City join race to sign Genk winger Leon Bailey?
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Europa League roundup: Manchester United win as Tottenham Hotspur slip up
 A general view of Athletic Bilbao's new San Mames Stadium on September 16, 2013
San Mames unable to host Copa del Rey final
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Europa League roundup: Manchester United win as Tottenham Hotspur slip up
 A general shot of the Europa League trophy on June 24, 2013
Europa League roundup: Eleven more sides book spot in round of 32
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Result: Gent knock 10-man Tottenham Hotspur out of Europa League
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino looks on ahead of his side's Champions League Group E clash with Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Gent - as it happened
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Europa League roundup: Manchester United win as Tottenham Hotspur slip up
 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri yells instructions during his side's 1-0 win over Porto in Group G of the Champions League on September 27, 2016
Result: Leicester City earn important point in Copenhagen
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Europa League roundup: Manchester United win as Tottenham Hotspur slip up
 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Report: Newcastle United interested in Ludogorets Razgrad striker Jonathan Cafu
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Europa League roundup: Manchester United win as Tottenham Hotspur slip up
 Darijo Srna of FC Shakhtar Donetsk looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Real Sociedad de Futbol and FC Shakhtar Donetsk on September 17, 2013
Report: West Ham United consider Darijo Srna swoop
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Europa League roundup: Manchester United win as Tottenham Hotspur slip up
 Celta Vigo's Argentinian coach Eduardo Berizzo (L) gestures during the Spanish league football match Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on September 23, 2015
Result: Alaves hold Celta Vigo to draw in Copa del Rey semi-final
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Europa League roundup: Manchester United win as Tottenham Hotspur slip up
 A general view of the ground ahead of the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Inverness Caley Thistle at Celtic Park on May 24, 2015
Celtic sign Ivorian youngster Kouassi Eboue
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Europa League roundup: Manchester United win as Tottenham Hotspur slip up
 Nabil Bentaleb of Tottenham in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and and Tottingham Hotspur at Old Trafford, Manchester.
Nabil Bentaleb 'to join Schalke 04 for £16m'
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Fans arrive at Old Trafford ahead of Man Utd's Champions League qualifier against Club Brugge on August 18, 2015
Ajax youngster Daishawn Redan 'snubs Manchester United'
 Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expresses admiration for Ajax's Kasper Dolberg
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Europa League roundup: Manchester United win as Tottenham Hotspur slip up
 Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew looks on during his side's 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Crystal Palace 'eye Senegal midfielder Papa Alioune Ndiaye'
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Europa League roundup: Manchester United win as Tottenham Hotspur slip up
 Zinedine Zidane watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Wolfsburg on April 12, 2016
Result: Impressive Legia Warsaw share points with Real Madrid
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Europa League roundup: Manchester United win as Tottenham Hotspur slip up
 A general shot of the Europa League trophy on June 24, 2013
Europa League roundup: Eleven more sides book spot in round of 32
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Europa League roundup: Manchester United win as Tottenham Hotspur slip up
 Shakhtar players celebrate a goal during the Europa League quarter-final between Shakhtar Donetsk and Braga on April 14, 2016
Europa League roundup: Shakhtar, Schalke and Zenit maintain perfect records
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Europa League roundup: Manchester United win as Tottenham Hotspur slip up
 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Europa League roundup: Schalke 04, Shakhtar, Zenit maintain perfect records
