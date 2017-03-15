Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says that he is "very disappointed" by Man City's Champions League exit, which leaves his side as the only top-six one in Europe.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said that he was "very disappointed" to see local rivals Manchester City crash out of the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Pep Guardiola's side were beaten on away goals by Monaco following a 6-6 aggregate draw, losing the second leg 3-1 to undo their thrilling 5-3 triumph from the first leg.

United, on the other hand, scraped past Rostov this evening to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, meaning that they are the only team in the top six of the Premier League who must juggle European commitments with domestic ones over the remainder of the season.

"I'm very disappointed. I'm not making fun of it. I'm feeling it. It's bad for us for many reasons," he told BT Sport.

"All the five teams in front of us in the Premier League, nobody has international football so will be playing one match per week like some of them have been all season. They don't know what fatigue is. We fight until the limits."

United are currently six points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool, although they do have two games in hands over Jurgen Klopp's side.