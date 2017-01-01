Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is frustrated that Eric Bailly will have to leave for international duty with Ivory Coast on Monday.

The 22-year-old returned to United's starting team in Saturday's 2-1 win over Middlesbrough and Mourinho was hoping that he would be available for the West Ham United fixture on January 2.

However, Ivory Coast boss Michel Dussuyer has asked for Bailly to fly out to Gabon on that day, the earliest FIFA-mandated date, with his side preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mourinho told Sky Sports News: "Bailly is leaving - he goes to the national team. He has to be with them on January 2. We asked them for him to be on January 3 but they refused. He cannot play against West Ham.

"With these kind of decisions they are controlling every second, so for sure they are going to win the African Cup.

"I know I lose Bailly for a month so I'm going to have Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones - three players for eight matches."

Bailly, who signed for Man United last summer, is only just back from a knee injury.