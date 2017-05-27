New Transfer Talk header

Manchester City to give Pep Guardiola £300m transfer kitty?

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Manchester City are reportedly prepared to hand coach Pep Guardiola a £300m summer transfer kitty in order to help secure the coach's major targets.
Manchester City are preparing to hand Pep Guardiola a £300m transfer kitty in order to turn the club into potential Premier League winners, according to a report in the press.

City, who finished in third place during the 2016-17 campaign, got their summer spending underway early following a recent £43m agreement for AS Monaco's Bernando Silva.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the deal for Silva is just a start for the Sky Blues, who will be handed a huge war-chest in order to complete a number of deals being sought by Guardiola.

It is being suggested that the City coach will be given backing to pursue Alexis Sanchez, Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy, as well as a potential centre-back in the shape of either Leonardo Bonucci and Virgil van Dijk.

City are also thought to be eyeing a holding midfielder, with William Carvalho and Fabinho being touted as potential options, while Willy Caballero's departure will likely see Guardiola requiring another stopper.

AS Monaco's Bernardo Silva celebrates after scoring against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League on September 14, 2016
