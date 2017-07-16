New Transfer Talk header

Mark Noble: 'Joe Hart harshly treated'

West Ham United captain Mark Noble in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at the London Stadium on September 25, 2016
West Ham United captain Mark Noble says that Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart "has been a little hard done by in recent years".
West Ham United captain Mark Noble has claimed that Joe Hart "has been a little hard done by in recent years".

Last week, it was claimed that Manchester City goalkeeper Hart was close to joining West Ham on a season-long loan.

The 30-year-old has faced criticism for his performances for England over the last couple of years, while he has also lost his place at Man City after being deemed surplus to requirements by head coach Pep Guardiola.

Noble has claimed that Hart "probably deserves a little bit more respect" as the stopper nears a switch to the London Stadium.

"In my opinion, he [Hart] has been a little bit hard done by in recent years. He has been fantastic for England and for his club for the last 10 years and he probably deserves a little bit more respect," Noble told reporters.

Hart, who has a contract with Man City until the summer of 2019, spent last season on loan with Serie A side Torino.

Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Joe Hart 'nears West Ham United switch'
