Manchester City announce Jesus Navas departure

Jesus Navas in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Midfielder Jesus Navas is to leave Manchester City when his existing contract expires at the end of next month.
Manchester City have announced that Jesus Navas is leaving the club after four years at the Etihad Stadium.

It had been well-documented that the winger was one of a number of players who are out of contract in the summer, but it had been suggested that he may remain in the North-West due to his ability to play at right-back and further down the flank.

However, City have revealed that the 31-year-old will look for a new club after scoring eight goals in 183 appearances in all competitions.

Director of football Txiki Begiristain told the club's official website: "Working with Jesus has been a pleasure. His hard work, dedication, professionalism and desire to win have been apparent every single day.

"He showed his versatility numerous times this season, operating at full-back and doing so with distinction. I wish him all the very best with his next move."

Navas has been linked with a transfer back to former club Sevilla.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Your Comments
Manchester City goalkeeper Wilfredo 'Willy' Caballero in action during the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Willy Caballero to leave Manchester City next month
 Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Manchester City 'confident of signing Alexis Sanchez, Kyle Walker'
