Manchester City have announced that Jesus Navas is leaving the club after four years at the Etihad Stadium.
It had been well-documented that the winger was one of a number of players who are out of contract in the summer, but it had been suggested that he may remain in the North-West due to his ability to play at right-back and further down the flank.
However, City have revealed that the 31-year-old will look for a new club after scoring eight goals in 183 appearances in all competitions.
Director of football Txiki Begiristain told the club's official website: "Working with Jesus has been a pleasure. His hard work, dedication, professionalism and desire to win have been apparent every single day.
"He showed his versatility numerous times this season, operating at full-back and doing so with distinction. I wish him all the very best with his next move."
Navas has been linked with a transfer back to former club Sevilla.