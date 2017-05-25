Midfielder Jesus Navas is to leave Manchester City when his existing contract expires at the end of next month.

Manchester City have announced that Jesus Navas is leaving the club after four years at the Etihad Stadium.

It had been well-documented that the winger was one of a number of players who are out of contract in the summer, but it had been suggested that he may remain in the North-West due to his ability to play at right-back and further down the flank.

However, City have revealed that the 31-year-old will look for a new club after scoring eight goals in 183 appearances in all competitions.

Director of football Txiki Begiristain told the club's official website: "Working with Jesus has been a pleasure. His hard work, dedication, professionalism and desire to win have been apparent every single day.

"He showed his versatility numerous times this season, operating at full-back and doing so with distinction. I wish him all the very best with his next move."

Navas has been linked with a transfer back to former club Sevilla.