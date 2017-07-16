Joe Hart is scheduled to undergo a medical with West Ham United on Monday ahead of joining from Manchester City on a season's loan, according to a report.

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart will reportedly finalise a season-long loan move to West Ham United early next week, with a medical scheduled for Monday.

The England international is unwanted at the Etihad Stadium after returning from a similar stint with Torino last term, where he enjoyed mixed success.

City had hoped to sell Hart for a large fee during the transfer window, but a lack of offers means that they will instead offload him on a temporary basis.

It is suggested by the London Evening Standard that terms of the loan agreement between the Citizens and United are essentially complete, and Hart could finalise his switch as early as Monday night once passing his medical.

Hart, capped 71 times at international level, has been tipped by soon-to-be teammate Mark Noble to get his career back on track in East London.