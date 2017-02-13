Manchester City goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero warns league leaders Chelsea that his side will not give up their pursuit of chasing down top spot.

Wilfredo Caballero has declared that Manchester City "are going to fight until the end" in the Premier League after seeing Chelsea open up an 11-point lead at the top.

The Citizens, who play their game in hand over the Blues at Bournemouth this evening, appear to be back on track after racking up successive wins in the past fortnight.

Three points at the Vitality Stadium will lift City back into second place in the table, and Caballero - expected to start in place of Claudio Bravo on the South Coast - is adamant that the title is not yet out of reach.

"We are going to fight until the end," he told the club's official website. "We want to be involved in the fight for the title and we will fight until the last game to compete with Chelsea and the others.

"We are a little bit far away from Chelsea now but we have to do our job and win the next game. We must go step-by-step and have a bit of luck to see Chelsea drop some points. We are a big team and we have to focus on big achievements."

Caballero has started both of City's last two league games, as well as the FA Cup win over Crystal Palace, following criticism aimed at summer signing Bravo.