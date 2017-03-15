Team News: Sergio Aguero leads Manchester City line against AS Monaco

© SilverHub

Manchester City make four changes as they prepare to face AS Monaco in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash.

Manchester City have made four changes as they prepare to face Monaco in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash, as Sergio Aguero is handed a lone striker's role at the Stade Louis II. Elsewhere, Aleksandar Kolarov, Willy Caballero, Fernandinho and Bacary Sagna have all been recalled by Pep Guardiola, who has opted to lead with a probable 4-1-4-1 formation in France. AS Monaco: Subasic; Fabinho, Jemerson, Silva, Bakayoko, Germain, Sidibe, Mendy, Raggi, Lemar, Mbappe

Subs: De Sanctis, Jorge, Dirar, Moutinho, Cardona, Diallo, Toure Manchester City: Caballero; Sagna, Stones, Kolarov, Clichy, Fernandinho, Sterling, Silva, De Bruyne, Sane, Aguero

Subs: Bravo, Zabaleta, Navas, Delph, Otamendi, Yaya Touré, Iheanacho More to follow.

Read Next:

De Bruyne: 'Man City can reach CL final'

>