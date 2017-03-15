Mar 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stade Louis II
 

Team News: Sergio Aguero leads Manchester City line against AS Monaco

Manchester City make four changes as they prepare to face AS Monaco in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash.
Manchester City have made four changes as they prepare to face Monaco in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash, as Sergio Aguero is handed a lone striker's role at the Stade Louis II.

Elsewhere, Aleksandar Kolarov, Willy Caballero, Fernandinho and Bacary Sagna have all been recalled by Pep Guardiola, who has opted to lead with a probable 4-1-4-1 formation in France.

AS Monaco: Subasic; Fabinho, Jemerson, Silva, Bakayoko, Germain, Sidibe, Mendy, Raggi, Lemar, Mbappe
Subs: De Sanctis, Jorge, Dirar, Moutinho, Cardona, Diallo, Toure

Manchester City: Caballero; Sagna, Stones, Kolarov, Clichy, Fernandinho, Sterling, Silva, De Bruyne, Sane, Aguero
Subs: Bravo, Zabaleta, Navas, Delph, Otamendi, Yaya Touré, Iheanacho

