7.16pmWe have described the first leg as an an all-time European classic, so that means that it's worth taking a look back at the goings-on at the Etihad Stadium. There were that many goals it is easy to forget who led and when! Click the link to whet your appetite ahead of this encounter.
7.12pmMonaco boss Leonardo Jardim was already aware that he would be without the suspended Kamil Glik, but he and the club have been dealt a huge blow with the news that Radamel Falcao has failed to shake off an injury. The Colombian forward has netted 21 times in 28 outings in all competitions this season so his influence and contribution will be missed. However, his replacement Valere Germain knows where the back of the net is so City still have to be alert.
7.03pmAs you can see, that's an extremely defensive starting lineup from Guardiola...
The Spaniard makes four alterations to the team which began the match at Middlesbrough in the FA Cup. Willy Caballero, Bacary Sagna, Aleksandar Kolarov and Fernandinho all come into the team, with Claduio Bravo, Pablo Zabaleta, Nicolas Otamendi and Yaya Toure dropping to the bench. There is no place in the 18-man squad for Vincent Kompany.
6.57pmMANCHESTER CITY XI: Caballero, Sagna, Stones, Kolarov, Clichy, Fernandinho, Sterling, Silva, De Bruyne, Sane, Aguero
6.55pmAnyway, without further ado, let's get cracking with the team news from Stade Louis II. Both managers had some big decisions to make.
6.53pmThat said, it would be foolish of us to completely write off this contest being full of goals. With both teams blessed with plenty of attacking talent, they will be confident of getting on the scoresheet and potentially influencing this match, but we have a feeling that Pep Guardiola will tinker with his philosophy. For the neutrals, that's a negative, but even Guardiola understands that they cannot afford to be so open at the back this time around.
6.49pmWhen two teams have come together and put on one of the greatest European matches of all time, it's natural to expect a similar contest when they renew acquaintances but I am predicting that it is going to be a different story this evening. City hold a two-goal lead over their hosts for the evening but with Monaco possessing three away goals, the onus is on City to put in a solid and unspectacular display to get the job done.