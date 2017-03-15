Mar 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stade Louis II
 

Live Commentary: AS Monaco vs. Manchester City

AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao competes with Nicolas Otamendi in the Champions League last 16 first leg against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Sports Mole brings you live coverage of the second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie between AS Monaco and Manchester City.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 19:16 UK

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie between AS Monaco and Manchester City.

Three weeks ago, the fixture at the Etihad Stadium served up an all-time European classic as City prevailed 5-3 in a back-and-forth game which also saw Monaco miss a penalty.

That result means that City are the marginal favourites to progress in Monte Carlo, but they will have to be wary of a Monaco team who already have three away goals to their name.

City will be hoping to become the second Premier League club to reach the last eight after Leicester City overcame Sevilla last night.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
7.16pmWe have described the first leg as an an all-time European classic, so that means that it's worth taking a look back at the goings-on at the Etihad Stadium. There were that many goals it is easy to forget who led and when! Click the link to whet your appetite ahead of this encounter.

7.12pmMonaco boss Leonardo Jardim was already aware that he would be without the suspended Kamil Glik, but he and the club have been dealt a huge blow with the news that Radamel Falcao has failed to shake off an injury. The Colombian forward has netted 21 times in 28 outings in all competitions this season so his influence and contribution will be missed. However, his replacement Valere Germain knows where the back of the net is so City still have to be alert.

7.07pmAS MONACO SUBSTITUTES: De Sanctis, Diallo, Toure, Jorge, Moutinho, Dirar, Cardona

7.06pmAS MONACO XI: Subasic, Jemmerson, Raggi, Sidibe, Mendy, Bakayoko, Fabinho, Lemar, Silva, Germain, Mbappe

7.03pmAs you can see, that's an extremely defensive starting lineup from Guardiola...

The Spaniard makes four alterations to the team which began the match at Middlesbrough in the FA Cup. Willy Caballero, Bacary Sagna, Aleksandar Kolarov and Fernandinho all come into the team, with Claduio Bravo, Pablo Zabaleta, Nicolas Otamendi and Yaya Toure dropping to the bench. There is no place in the 18-man squad for Vincent Kompany.


6.58pmMANCHESTER CITY SUBSTITUTES: Bravo, Zabaleta, Navas, Delph, Otamendi, Yaya Toure, Iheanacho

6.57pmMANCHESTER CITY XI: Caballero, Sagna, Stones, Kolarov, Clichy, Fernandinho, Sterling, Silva, De Bruyne, Sane, Aguero

6.55pmAnyway, without further ado, let's get cracking with the team news from Stade Louis II. Both managers had some big decisions to make.

6.53pmThat said, it would be foolish of us to completely write off this contest being full of goals. With both teams blessed with plenty of attacking talent, they will be confident of getting on the scoresheet and potentially influencing this match, but we have a feeling that Pep Guardiola will tinker with his philosophy. For the neutrals, that's a negative, but even Guardiola understands that they cannot afford to be so open at the back this time around.

6.49pmWhen two teams have come together and put on one of the greatest European matches of all time, it's natural to expect a similar contest when they renew acquaintances but I am predicting that it is going to be a different story this evening. City hold a two-goal lead over their hosts for the evening but with Monaco possessing three away goals, the onus is on City to put in a solid and unspectacular display to get the job done.

6.46pmHello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie between AS Monaco and Manchester City.

Kevin De Bruyne in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Read Next:
De Bruyne: 'Man City can reach CL final'
>
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Leonardo Jardim, Radamel Falcao, Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao competes with Nicolas Otamendi in the Champions League last 16 first leg against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Live Commentary: AS Monaco vs. Manchester City
 Sergio Aguero celebrates with Leroy Sane after scoring a penalty during the FA Cup replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town on March 1, 2017
Team News: Sergio Aguero leads Manchester City line against AS Monaco
 Antonio Conte shouts orders as Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Chelsea to take on Tottenham in FA Cup semis, Arsenal to face Manchester City
Why Monaco, Man City game doesn't guarantee goalsDe Bruyne: 'Man City can reach CL final'Preview: AS Monaco vs. Manchester CityWhy Liverpool's run against PL's top sides will endKimmich "not satisfied" with playing time
Guardiola: 'Toure not short of interest'Pablo Zabaleta on West Ham radar?Southampton 'join race for Joe Hart'Guardiola: 'Season-defining week ahead'Result: Man City coast into FA Cup semi-finals
> Manchester City Homepage
More AS Monaco News
AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao competes with Nicolas Otamendi in the Champions League last 16 first leg against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Live Commentary: AS Monaco vs. Manchester City
 Sergio Aguero celebrates with Leroy Sane after scoring a penalty during the FA Cup replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town on March 1, 2017
Team News: Sergio Aguero leads Manchester City line against AS Monaco
 AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao competes with Nicolas Otamendi in the Champions League last 16 first leg against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Why AS Monaco, Manchester City game in Champions League doesn't guarantee goals
Preview: AS Monaco vs. Manchester CityMan United turn to Lewandowski, Mbappe?Kylian Mbappe tops Man City's summer wishlist?Arsenal 'join Tiemoue Bakayoko pursuit'Arsenal to battle Juve for Monaco striker?
Jardim hails born-again FalcaoFalcao 'disappointed' with Monaco defeatResult: Man City beat Monaco in eight-goal classicTeam News: Seven changes for Man City in Monaco clashLive Commentary: Manchester City 5-3 AS Monaco - as it happened
> AS Monaco Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 