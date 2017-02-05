Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is preferred to Sergio Aguero in the starting XI ahead of the Premier League clash with Swansea City.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made two changes to his starting XI ahead of the Premier League clash with Swansea City.

Gael Clichy and Fernandinho come into the team in place of Bacary Sagna and Nicolas Otamendi, while new signing Gabriel Jesus is preferred to established striker Sergio Aguero up front.

In addition, Wilfredo Caballero is once again picked ahead of the under-fire Claudio Bravo in between the sticks for the Citizens, who could leapfrog into third place in the table today.

Swansea boss Paul Clement, meanwhile, keeps the same starting XI that beat Southampton 2-1 at the end of last month as they hope to establish a four-point gap between themselves and the bottom three.

Manchester City: Caballero, Stones, Kolarov, Clichy, Fernandinho, Toure, Sterling, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane, Jesus

Subs: Bravo, Kompany, Zabaleta, Fernando, Aguero, Navas, Delph

Swansea City: Fabianski, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson, Cork, Carroll, Sigurdsson, Fer, Routledge, Llorente

Subs: Amat, Kingsley, Borja Baston, Dyer, Nordfeldt, Britton, Narsingh

