However, a defeat would leave them just above the relegation zone and only two points off the bottom of the table after both Sunderland and Hull City earned shock wins against Crystal Palace and Liverpool respectively.

As for Swansea, they have recorded back-to-back victories in the top flight and they will move up to 15th place if they can cause a surprise on Sunday afternoon.

After Arsenal and Liverpool both suffered defeats on Saturday, City head into the game at the Etihad Stadium knowing that they can move into third place with a win in the North-West.

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole 's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Manchester City and Swansea City .

21 min BOOKING! Fernandez goes into the book for a foul on Silva on the edge of the area. It's the correct decision, but 30 seconds earlier, the referee opted not to book Toure for stopping a counter-attack. The lack of common sense is outrageous.

19 min More of the same from City who are playing with a freedom which suggests that they know that they can pretty much what they want to in this match. I don't understand this approach from Swansea.

15 min I had high hopes for Swansea in this match but they are being overwhelmed. They have allowed City to dictate the tempo and have control of possession, and their opponents look comfortable in all aspects of their play.

11 min I was just about to say that it was inevitable that City would break Swansea down. The visitors were making this match a game of attack versus defence but they have only kept their hosts out for just over 10 minutes. The ball fell invitingly to Jesus from close range and he made no mistake in directing the ball into the bottom corner.

11 min GOAL! Manchester City 1-0 Swansea City (Jesus)

6 min Swansea don't look too alarmed just yet but it's very much one-way traffic. Every player is camped inside the Swansea half. Llorente is dropping very deep to try to pressurise Toure.

2 min CHANCE! Huge chance for City with less than two minutes on the clock. Sane does well down the left before crossing for Jesus. He should hit the target with his first-time effort from 12 yards but he sends his shot into the stands.

1 min City get us underway.

1.28pm It's time for the two teams to make their way out at the Etihad Stadium. City are still using their temporary tunnel. Anyone know how long that will be in use?

1.22pm PREDICTION! First things first, we are predicting a lot of goals in this match. While City are favourites, I expect Swansea to try to attack in the same manner which got the better of Liverpool at Anfield. However, City possess more quality in the final third than the Merseyside giants and we think they will prevail by a 4-1 scoreline.

1.19pm Llorente was posting selfies on social media with less than an hour before kickoff. It appears that Clement is working with a relaxed approach to mobile phones so close to the start of games... Ready for the match! 💪🏻 #GameDay #MCISWA #ComeOnSwans #Vamosss pic.twitter.com/L6i3QWwWD3 — fernando llorente (@llorentefer19) 5 February 2017



1.15pm Gylfi Sigurdsson will also have to be on form if Swansea are to get anything from this match. The Icelandic playmaker has chipped in with seven goals and seven assists in the Premier League this season - which is a phenomenal return given Swansea's struggles - and City know that they can't gift him opportunities in and around the penalty area.

1.12pm One battle we are looking forward to this afternoon is between John Stones and Fernando Llorente . Stones hasn't performed to his best for large chunks of this season but he has been entrusted to mark the Spanish forward, who scored twice at Anfield just a couple of weeks ago. Llorente has only netted in five of his 22 outings since signing for the Swans, but he has scored doubles on three occasions. If he gets presented with chances, expect him to take full advantage and City will have to be wary of him.

1.07pm Much of the talk is about the non-selection of Aguero, but the same can be said of goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, who misses out to Willy Caballero for the third successive game in all competitions. The stand-in stopper did not have much to do against West Ham but I suppose he played his part in helping City to a rare clean sheet. Guardiola has publicly stated that he will continue to back Bravo but you have to wonder whether the former Barcelona man will leave the Etihad Stadium in the summer after a number of high-profile mistakes.

1.01pm However, this statistic will bring Swansea fans back down to earth. Sorry... 10 - Swansea have lost their last 10 away league games at Man City, last winning there in March 1951. Muted. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 5 February 2017



12.59pm For all the criticism that Swansea have received this season, they currently sit in eighth place in our form table. Not many people backed the appointment of Paul Clement but it's most certainly so far so good. City have recorded just one more point than them over the past six fixtures. Of course, that doesn't tell the whole story but it is a surprise that they are so closely matched over the Christmas period and January. Click here to take a look at all the other sections of our Stat Centre.

12.54pm HEAD TO HEAD! Today's match represents the 33rd time in which these two teams have faced each other in a competitive fixture, with City winning 21 times in comparison to the seven victories for Swansea. However, City are unbeaten in their last 10 contests against Swansea, claiming success in all but two of them.

12.51pm As for Swansea, Clement names the same team which defeated Southampton in midweek. The temptation may have been there to hand a first start to Luciano Narsingh but he keeps Wayne Routledge on the flank.

12.48pm The answer to the Aguero question is that he once again finds himself on the substitutes' bench. Guardiola's decision will only lead to more speculation about his future but after the manner in which City disposed of West Ham United on Wednesday evening, it's a call which can be justified. Guardiola has made two alterations, however, with Gael Clichy and Fernandinho coming into the team in place of Bacary Sagna and Nicolas Otamendi.

12.44pm SWANSEA CITY SUBSTITUTES: Nordfeldt, Kingsley, Amat, Britton, Narsingh, Dyer, Baston

12.43pm SWANSEA CITY XI: Fabianski, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson, Cork, Carroll, Fer, Routledge, Sigurdsson, Llorente

12.41pm MANCHESTER CITY SUBSTITUTES: Bravo, Kompany, Zabaleta, Fernando, Aguero, Navas, Delph

12.40pm MANCHESTER CITY XI: Caballero, Stones, Kolarov, Clichy, Fernandinho, Toure, Sterling, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane, G.Jesus

12.39pm Anyway, without further ado, let's get cracking with the team news from the Etihad Stadium. Has Sergio Aguero been handed a recall...?

12.38pm Leicester City host Manchester United in the 4pm kickoff at the King Power Stadium, but first, Manchester City will look to move into third position in the table with success over Swansea City , who travel to the North-West having won their last two fixtures. It has been quite the turnaround under Paul Clement , but they will probably need to improve even further in order to challenge City in front of their own fans.

12.34pm It was some day in the Premier League yesterday, wasn't it? We saw Chelsea strengthen their bid to win the division, we witnessed Liverpool slip up to Hull City and Sunderland score four goals away at Crystal Palace. Romelu Lukaku also chipped in with four goals in a 6-3 victory for Everton against Bournemouth! It is going to take something special to rival the drama of yesterday afternoon, but today's matches could also involve plenty of goals and incidents.