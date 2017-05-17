General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Pablo Zabaleta relives favourite Manchester City moments after final home game

Pablo Zabaleta of Manchester City in action the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on October 3, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Pablo Zabaleta relives his favourite moments at Manchester City as he prepares to bid farewell to the club.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 09:31 UK

Pablo Zabaleta has picked his favourite moments in a Manchester City shirt after playing his final home game for the club.

The 32-year-old, who has made 333 appearances for the North-West outfit, will close the curtain on a nine-year spell when the season comes to an end this weekend.

In City's final home game of the season at the Etihad Stadium, Zabaleta came off the bench with half an hour left to play in the team's 3-1 win over West Bromwich Albion.

After the final whistle, Zabaleta reflected on his best memories of being at City.

"There are so many good memories to be honest but I would have to say when we beat United in the semi final of the FA Cup," the Manchester Evening News quotes Zabaleta as saying.

"Then also the first Premier League that we won with that goal from Sergio Aguero at the end of the game, that was also so special, not only for the players but also for the fans who had waited so many years for that. We did it in the City way always fighting until the end but at the end we enjoyed it.

"The second Premier League we won and that goal against Rome away from home to secure Champions League qualification, my only Champions league goal in a City shirt. Probably today is the hardest moment but also it is so special because it's a moment to say thank you to everyone to Sheikh Mansour to Khaldoon. What they have done for the club is something amazing."

Zabaleta has won five trophies during his time at the club, including two league titles and the FA Cup.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Read Next:
Wenger not giving up on top-four spot
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Pablo Zabaleta, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester City 3-1 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
 The mighty Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Result: Manchester City coast to win over West Bromwich Albion
 Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Report: Yaya Toure offered new Manchester City contract on reduced wages
Zabaleta relives favourite City momentsTeam News: Aguero fit to start West Brom clashGuardiola: 'Rodriguez would adapt to PL'Wenger expecting "frustrating" finaleNolito 'in talks over Real Betis move'
Guardiola: 'Barca would have sacked me'Preview: Man City vs. West BromKolasinac 'was wanted by Man City, Liverpool'Guardiola: 'Transfer activity can wait'John Stones back in contention for City
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton36129154147-645
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 