Pablo Zabaleta relives his favourite moments at Manchester City as he prepares to bid farewell to the club.

Pablo Zabaleta has picked his favourite moments in a Manchester City shirt after playing his final home game for the club.

The 32-year-old, who has made 333 appearances for the North-West outfit, will close the curtain on a nine-year spell when the season comes to an end this weekend.

In City's final home game of the season at the Etihad Stadium, Zabaleta came off the bench with half an hour left to play in the team's 3-1 win over West Bromwich Albion.

After the final whistle, Zabaleta reflected on his best memories of being at City.

"There are so many good memories to be honest but I would have to say when we beat United in the semi final of the FA Cup," the Manchester Evening News quotes Zabaleta as saying.

"Then also the first Premier League that we won with that goal from Sergio Aguero at the end of the game, that was also so special, not only for the players but also for the fans who had waited so many years for that. We did it in the City way always fighting until the end but at the end we enjoyed it.

"The second Premier League we won and that goal against Rome away from home to secure Champions League qualification, my only Champions league goal in a City shirt. Probably today is the hardest moment but also it is so special because it's a moment to say thank you to everyone to Sheikh Mansour to Khaldoon. What they have done for the club is something amazing."

Zabaleta has won five trophies during his time at the club, including two league titles and the FA Cup.