Pablo Zabaleta was persuaded by compatriot Manuel Lanzini to join West Ham United following his release by Manchester City.

Pablo Zabaleta has revealed that he chose West Ham United over other potential destinations after holding a conversation with compatriot Manuel Lanzini.

The Argentina international joined the Hammers as a free agent last week following his release by Manchester City, where he has spent the last nine years of his career.

Zabaleta had offers on the table from Italy and Spain, as well as other unnamed Premier League clubs, but he feels that linking up with Lanzini at the London Stadium will prove to be the right choice to make.

"I spoke a few times with him and of course I'm so happy to see Manu doing that well," he is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail. "I think he had an incredible season and is in the list for the two games for the national team, which is really good for him.

"Manu is one of the main players for this club and for the team and hopefully I can meet him as a teammate very soon. I spoke to Manu, especially because when West Ham showed interest in signing me, it was a good opportunity for me to have some information about the club, especially from someone inside.

"It was something we don't know from outside, of course. He told me really good words about everyone at the club, that he was enjoying himself as a West Ham player and enjoying life in London, so it was good for me to have that information to help me make my final decision."

Zabaleta won five major honours during his near decade-long stint at the Etihad Stadium, including two Premier League titles.