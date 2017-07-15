Kyle Walker has revealed that his main reason for joining Manchester City is to win silverware.
The Citizens are believed to have paid more than £50m to sign Walker from Tottenham Hotspur, the right-back penning a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium after completing a medical.
"With the size of the club, we need to go on and pick up silverware, get trophies left, right and centre, and hopefully that can add to my CV because I haven't won that many things so far in my career," he told the Man City website.
"Tottenham was a great club, it helped me to get me to where I am now. I've learned a lot, especially under the current manager, he's been fantastic with me.
"But sometimes your path isn't there and you have to move on and what a place to come and take a different path. Just win trophies - that's all I'm about and all I want to do.
"Hopefully we win titles, that's what I've come here for; the most important thing is actually winning a title."
Walker, a 27-time England international, leaves Spurs having made 228 appearances for the North Londoners since debuting during the 2009-10 campaign.