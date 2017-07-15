Kyle Walker says that his main reason for joining Manchester City from Tottenham Hotspur is to win trophies after admitting that his CV lacks silverware.

The Citizens are believed to have paid more than £50m to sign Walker from Tottenham Hotspur, the right-back penning a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium after completing a medical.

"With the size of the club, we need to go on and pick up silverware, get trophies left, right and centre, and hopefully that can add to my CV because I haven't won that many things so far in my career," he told the Man City website.

"Tottenham was a great club, it helped me to get me to where I am now. I've learned a lot, especially under the current manager, he's been fantastic with me.

"But sometimes your path isn't there and you have to move on and what a place to come and take a different path. Just win trophies - that's all I'm about and all I want to do.

"Hopefully we win titles, that's what I've come here for; the most important thing is actually winning a title."

Walker, a 27-time England international, leaves Spurs having made 228 appearances for the North Londoners since debuting during the 2009-10 campaign.