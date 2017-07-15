General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Kyle Walker: 'I joined Manchester City to win trophies'

Kyle Walker in action for England against Moldova in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley on September 6, 2013
© Getty Images
Kyle Walker says that his main reason for joining Manchester City from Tottenham Hotspur is to win trophies after admitting that his CV lacks silverware.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 10:08 UK

Kyle Walker has revealed that his main reason for joining Manchester City is to win silverware.

The Citizens are believed to have paid more than £50m to sign Walker from Tottenham Hotspur, the right-back penning a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium after completing a medical.

"With the size of the club, we need to go on and pick up silverware, get trophies left, right and centre, and hopefully that can add to my CV because I haven't won that many things so far in my career," he told the Man City website.

"Tottenham was a great club, it helped me to get me to where I am now. I've learned a lot, especially under the current manager, he's been fantastic with me.

"But sometimes your path isn't there and you have to move on and what a place to come and take a different path. Just win trophies - that's all I'm about and all I want to do.

"Hopefully we win titles, that's what I've come here for; the most important thing is actually winning a title."

Walker, a 27-time England international, leaves Spurs having made 228 appearances for the North Londoners since debuting during the 2009-10 campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Manchester City confirm Kyle Walker deal
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kyle Walker, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Kyle Walker in action for England against Moldova in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley on September 6, 2013
Kyle Walker: 'I joined Manchester City to win trophies'
 Former England footballer Gary Lineker leaves a Thanksgiving Service to remember the life of former England football manager Sir Bobby Robson on September 29, 2009
Gary Lineker: 'Kyle Walker cannot cross the ball'
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Manchester City confirm Kyle Walker deal
Mendy to follow Walker to Man City?Man City agree deal to sign Kyle Walker?Report: Joe Hart close to West Ham moveMan City 'preparing Ryan Bertrand offer'Alves apologises to Guardiola, Man City
PSG complete Dani Alves signingCeltic announce Olivier Ntcham captureMesut Ozil: "I hope Alexis stays"City to sign Brazilian youngster Luiz?Denayer: 'City have blocked Lyon move'
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 