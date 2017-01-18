General view of the Etihad

David Villa: 'Pep Guardiola will turn things round at Manchester City'

Former Barcelona striker David Villa believes that his former boss Pep Guardiola will "change the situation" and be a success at Manchester City.
David Villa has backed his former manager Pep Guardiola to "change the situation" at Manchester City.

The Spanish coach started his Premier League career with 10 wins out of 10 in all competitions earlier this season.

However, the Citizens now find themselves fifth in the table and 10 points behind leaders Chelsea after a 4-0 defeat to Everton on Sunday.

Villa, now plying his trade at MLS outfit New York City FC, played under Guardiola at Barcelona and believes that his compatriot will bounce back from his struggles.

"He has a difficult period right now but I believe he will change the situation," Villa told Sky Sports News.

"[It] is normal to have a difficult period with the team, but he is great and I think he has a methodology and he has a very good coaching staff to change the situation and the future [at City] will be better for sure.

"Soccer is difficult in every country and I am so lucky that I was able to play for Guardiola. He is a great coach, for everyone who likes soccer. But in soccer it is difficult to win and he has almost always won. His statistics are amazing."

After leaving the Camp Nou, Guardiola enjoyed three illustrious seasons at Bayern Munich before heading to the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
