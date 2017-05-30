Patrick Vieira 'being lined up as Saint-Etienne boss'

Manager of Manchester City U21 Patrick Vieira and Manager of Chelsea FC U21 Dermot Drummy look on during the Barclays U21 Premier League match on May 1, 2014
A report claims that Patrick Vieira could be lured to France by Saint-Etienne, who are on the lookout for a new manager following Christophe Galtier's exit.
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 18:18 UK

New York City FC head coach Patrick Vieira is reportedly in the running to take over from Christophe Galtier as the new manager of Saint-Etienne.

The 40-year-old, currently in his second season as Blues boss, is widely considered to be a contender to succeed Pep Guardiola at Manchester City in the next few years.

Vieira was poached by City to work with the reserves side, before being sent Stateside last year for his first taste of senior management with the New York club.

According to RMC Sport, however, the Frenchman is being considered by Saint-Etienne in his homeland, although the board are split over which direction to head with their next appointment.

Galtier recently walked away from Les Verts after seven years in charge, finishing eighth in Ligue 1 in his final campaign at the helm.

New York City Football Club (NYCFC) player David Villa poses during an event to unveil Major League Soccer (MLS) new logo, in New York on September 18, 2014
