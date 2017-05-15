Manchester City's Joe Hart is "an important goalkeeper" who makes "many mistakes", according to Torino president Urbano Cairo.

Torino president Urbano Cairo has confessed that he "did not expect so many mistakes" from Joe Hart when signing him on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

The 30-year-old has featured 34 times in Serie A since making the switch last summer, being guilty of a few high-profile errors to cost his side vital points.

Hart arrived at the Stadio Olimpico amid much fanfare due to his stature of being England's first-choice goalkeeper, but Torino chief Cairo admits that the move has not gone as smoothly as he expected.

"Hart made a few mistakes, especially when coming out for the ball," he is quoted as saying by The Mirror. "He is an important goalkeeper. We probably didn't expect so many mistakes from an England international... but he did some good things, too."

Hart, who conceded a further five goals away to Napoli on Sunday afternoon, expects to return to the Premier League next season.