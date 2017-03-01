Raheem Sterling admits that Manchester City have their sights on this season's FA Cup following their 5-1 thrashing of Huddersfield Town in their fifth-round replay.

Raheem Sterling has revealed that Manchester City have their sights on this season's FA Cup following their 5-1 thrashing of Huddersfield Town in their fifth-round replay.

The Terriers took a shock lead at the Etihad Stadium, but it proved little more than a minor setback as Sergio Aguero's brace, plus strikes from Leroy Sane, Pablo Zabaleta and Kelechi Iheanacho, gave the hosts passage to the quarter-finals.

Sterling told BBC Sport after the game: "They went 1-0 up and we were disappointed to concede early. They played well and were at us. But credit to the boys, we dug in and showed spirit.

"We want to compete in as many trophies as we can and the FA Cup is something we want to go all the way in. We just need to keep going game by game and challenge in every one."

Up next for Man City in the FA Cup is a quarter-final trip to Middlesbrough in ten days' time.