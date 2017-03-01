Mar 1, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
5-1
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Sane (30'), Aguero (35' pen., 74'), Zabaleta (38'), Iheanacho (91')
FT(HT: 3-1)
Bunn (7')
Hudson (15'), Gorenc Stankovic (35')

Raheem Sterling: 'Manchester City want to win FA Cup'

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling wheels away in celebration after opening the scoring in the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Raheem Sterling admits that Manchester City have their sights on this season's FA Cup following their 5-1 thrashing of Huddersfield Town in their fifth-round replay.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 22:38 UK

Raheem Sterling has revealed that Manchester City have their sights on this season's FA Cup following their 5-1 thrashing of Huddersfield Town in their fifth-round replay.

The Terriers took a shock lead at the Etihad Stadium, but it proved little more than a minor setback as Sergio Aguero's brace, plus strikes from Leroy Sane, Pablo Zabaleta and Kelechi Iheanacho, gave the hosts passage to the quarter-finals.

Sterling told BBC Sport after the game: "They went 1-0 up and we were disappointed to concede early. They played well and were at us. But credit to the boys, we dug in and showed spirit.

"We want to compete in as many trophies as we can and the FA Cup is something we want to go all the way in. We just need to keep going game by game and challenge in every one."

Up next for Man City in the FA Cup is a quarter-final trip to Middlesbrough in ten days' time.

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Read Next:
Toure wants long career like Ibrahimovic, Giggs
>
View our homepages for Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane, Pablo Zabaleta, Kelechi Iheanacho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester City 5-1 Huddersfield Town - as it happened
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Pep Guardiola praises "best Sergio Aguero ever"
 Sergio Aguero in action for Man City on September 14, 2016
Result: Manchester City ease into FA Cup quarter-finals with win over Huddersfield Town
Sterling: 'Man City want FA Cup'Aguero: 'I want to make Guardiola happy'Team News: Guardiola picks strong Man City starting XIClichy keen to remain in England next season?Guardiola hints Hart has no Man City future
RB Leipzig show interest in Man City stopper?Guardiola: 'Man City owners are happy'Kompany sidelined for Huddersfield tieVan Dijk 'very committed' to SouthamptonToure pours doubt over Man City future
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
 