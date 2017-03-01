Mar 1, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
5-1
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Sane (30'), Aguero (35' pen., 74'), Zabaleta (38'), Iheanacho (91')
FT(HT: 3-1)
Bunn (7')
Hudson (15'), Gorenc Stankovic (35')

Result: Manchester City ease into FA Cup quarter-finals with win over Huddersfield Town

Sergio Aguero in action for Man City on September 14, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester City move into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 5-1 victory over Huddersfield Town in their replay at the Etihad Stadium.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 21:41 UK

Two goals from Sergio Aguero have helped Manchester City to a 5-1 victory over Huddersfield Town in their FA Cup fifth round replay.

Huddersfield took the lead through Harry Bunn but Aguero's double - as well as efforts from Leroy Sane, Pablo Zabaleta and Kelechi Iheanacho - ensured that it turned out to be an easy night's work for Pep Guardiola's side.

City started on the front foot with Leroy Sane striking the post with a volley from an acute angle and Sergio Aguero seeing a shot comfortably saved by Joel Coleman but in the seventh minute, they were left stunned as Huddersfield went in front.

A flowing counter-attack ended with Philip Billing teeing up Harry Bunn on the left-hand side of the penalty area, and he made no mistake in firing the ball under Claudio Bravo and into the net.

Over the course of the next 20 minutes, City had two handball appeals in the area go against them, while Kevin De Bruyne saw a free kick easily saved by Coleman.

However, on the hour mark, they found an equaliser when Raheem Sterling delivered a low cross for Sane to tap home from close range.

Five minutes later, City were awarded a penalty when Jon Gorenc Stankovic was adjudged to have hauled down Nicolas Otamendi, and Aguero was able to convert from 12 yards as he sent the ball into the top corner.

City were now pushing forward in numbers and they soon netted a third when Aguero - who had hit the post a minute earlier - cut the ball back for Pablo Zabaleta to find the back of the net from close range.

Despite City's dominance, they almost conceded a second goal towards the end of the first half when Jack Payne was played in behind the City defence but his effort from 10 yards was too close to Bravo.

Huddersfield needed to carry that threat into the second period and they wasted a glorious opportunity through Joe Lolley, who got in front of his marker before sending a header over the crossbar.

City were still in control of the contest, but they were being restricted to long-range efforts with De Bruyne seeing a free kick tipped wide by Coleman.

However, with 16 minutes remaining, City made sure of their place in the quarter-finals as Aguero produced a smart finish to direct Sterling's cross inside the near post.

Collin Quaner should have reduced the deficit in the final minute of normal time but he sliced a half-volley over the crossbar, before Iheanacho capped a bright cameo with a tap-in from inside the six-yard box to wrap up City's progress to the last eight.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Read Next:
Guardiola fears Champions League elimination
>
View our homepages for Leroy Sane, Sergio Aguero, Joel Coleman, Philip Billing, Harry Bunn, Claudio Bravo, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Jon Gorenc Stankovic, Nicolas Otamendi, Pablo Zabaleta, Jack Payne, Joe Lolley, Kelechi Iheanacho, Pep Guardiola, Collin Quaner, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester City 5-1 Huddersfield Town
 Sergio Aguero in action for Man City on September 14, 2016
Result: Manchester City ease into FA Cup quarter-finals with win over Huddersfield Town
 On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Pep Guardiola hints Joe Hart will leave Manchester City in summer
Team News: Guardiola picks strong Man City starting XIClichy keen to remain in England next season?RB Leipzig show interest in Man City stopper?Guardiola: 'Man City owners are happy'Kompany sidelined for Huddersfield tie
Van Dijk 'very committed' to SouthamptonToure pours doubt over Man City futureReport: Aguero to push through Madrid moveReport: Arsenal set sights on Man City teenToure wants long career like Ibrahimovic, Giggs
> Manchester City Homepage
More Huddersfield Town News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester City 5-1 Huddersfield Town
 Sergio Aguero in action for Man City on September 14, 2016
Result: Manchester City ease into FA Cup quarter-finals with win over Huddersfield Town
 Manchester City's Fabian Delph in action against Huddersfield Town on February 18, 2017
Team News: Manchester City make four changes ahead of FA Cup replay with Huddersfield Town
Kompany sidelined for Huddersfield tieWagner, Monk banned and fined by FADavid Wagner plays down Leicester linksChelsea vs. Man Utd to take place on Monday nightChelsea to face Man United in quarters
Pep Guardiola defends squad rotationWagner proud of clean sheet against Man CityGuardiola content with Man City displayResult: Huddersfield earn replay against Man CityTeam News: Widescale changes for Huddersfield, Man City
> Huddersfield Town Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 