A report claims that Pep Guardiola acknowledges that his job at Manchester City is a longer-term project than anticipated and he will therefore sign an extended deal.

Manchester City chiefs will offer Pep Guardiola an extended contract to keep him at the club beyond 2019, according to a report.

The Catalan coach still has two seasons to run on the deal penned last year when the Citizens pulled off a huge coup to bring him to the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola is said to have been given a wake-up call following his disappointing first season in English football, however, and now views the job as a longer-term project than initially planned.

It is claimed by The Mirror that the ex-Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss will now hold talks with the club over potentially agreeing a contract extension.

Guardiola has already been busy in terms of transfer activity, bringing in £43m midfielder Bernardo Silva from AS Monaco after offloading five first-team players.