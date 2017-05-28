Manchester City chiefs will offer Pep Guardiola an extended contract to keep him at the club beyond 2019, according to a report.
The Catalan coach still has two seasons to run on the deal penned last year when the Citizens pulled off a huge coup to bring him to the Etihad Stadium.
Guardiola is said to have been given a wake-up call following his disappointing first season in English football, however, and now views the job as a longer-term project than initially planned.
It is claimed by The Mirror that the ex-Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss will now hold talks with the club over potentially agreeing a contract extension.
Guardiola has already been busy in terms of transfer activity, bringing in £43m midfielder Bernardo Silva from AS Monaco after offloading five first-team players.