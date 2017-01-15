Pep Guardiola is in the midst of a real crisis at Manchester City, according to former defender Danny Mills.

The Spaniard suffered his heaviest league defeat as a manager on Sunday as City lost 4-0 at Everton, and he admitted afterwards that his side's 10-point gap to Premier League leaders Chelsea may be too big to overcome in the title race.

Mills, who made over 50 appearances for City, is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "Just look at Pep Guardiola's body language after the game. He is clearly very frustrated.

"He doesn't have the players to play the way that he wants to. He is in a real crisis point at the moment.

"He doesn't want to change his philosophy or his principles about the way that he plays but realises that the players that he has got can't do that. It's a real crossroads for Pep."

The defeat was Man City's fifth in the league this season and left them fifth in the table, two points outside the top four.