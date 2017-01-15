Jan 15, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
4-0
Man CityManchester City
Lukaku (34'), Mirallas (47'), Davies (79'), Lookman (94')
Holgate (55'), Lukaku (92')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Silva (75'), Otamendi (92')

Danny Mills: 'Pep Guardiola in real crisis at Manchester City'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on October 2, 2016
© SilverHub
Pep Guardiola is in the midst of a real crisis at Manchester City, according to former defender Danny Mills.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 16, 2017 at 13:51 UK

Former Manchester City defender Danny Mills has described Pep Guardiola's current situation at the club as a "real crisis".

The Spaniard suffered his heaviest league defeat as a manager on Sunday as City lost 4-0 at Everton, and he admitted afterwards that his side's 10-point gap to Premier League leaders Chelsea may be too big to overcome in the title race.

Mills, who made over 50 appearances for City, is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "Just look at Pep Guardiola's body language after the game. He is clearly very frustrated.

"He doesn't have the players to play the way that he wants to. He is in a real crisis point at the moment.

"He doesn't want to change his philosophy or his principles about the way that he plays but realises that the players that he has got can't do that. It's a real crossroads for Pep."

The defeat was Man City's fifth in the league this season and left them fifth in the table, two points outside the top four.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman looks on during his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Live Commentary: Everton 4-0 Manchester City - as it happened
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Pep Guardiola rules Manchester City out of title race
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version